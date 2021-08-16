Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

NanoVibronix (NAOV) to enter the Over-the-Counter pain relief market with the introduction of PainShield RELIEF

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NanoVibronix, Inc., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a Healthcare device company that produces the UroShieldÂ® and PainShieldÂ® Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices, today announced that it intends to enter the Over-the-Counter (OTC) pain relief market with the introduction of PainShield RELIEFâ„¢, a non-prescription ultrasound therapy device that delivers fast pain relief for nerve and soft tissue damage.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naov#Pain Relief#Over The Counter#Chronic Pain#Naov#Streetinsider Premium#Nanovibronix Inc#Healthcare#Nanovibronix Inc#Surface Acoustic Wave#Low Level#Lateral Epicondylitis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
Marketspulse2.com

NanoVibronix Shares Increase Over 39% Intraday: Why It Happened

The shares of NanoVibronix, Inc., (NASDAQ: NAOV) increased by over 39% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The shares of NanoVibronix, Inc., (NASDAQ: NAOV) – a healthcare device company that produces the UroShield and PainShield Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices – increased by over 39% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to NanoVibronix announcing that the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), The Australian Regulatory body for Therapeutic Devices, has granted approval for the company’s PainShield for use by patients in Australia.
Medical Scienceearth.com

Is a heartburn drug secretly saving COVID-19 patients?

A common heartburn drug has become a potential candidate for treating COVID-19. Recent studies were launched after experts noticed a surprising pattern in medical records from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan, China. Many of the elderly patients that managed to survive the infection in Wuhan had...
HealthPosted by
BGR.com

If you take this popular prescription medication, stop right now and call your doctor

Over the past few days, Pfizer started recalling an increasing number of lots of Chantix, a prescription medication designed to help people stop smoking. The batches are being recalled due to the presence of N-nitroso-varenicline. N-nitroso-varenicline is a carcinogen when consumed in excess quantities. Still, the risk to adults on the medication appears to be incredibly low. As is typically the case with cases like this, the recall is rooted in an abundance of caution as opposed to a looming danger. Today’s Top Deal Fire TV Stick 4K just got a rare discount — don’t miss out! Price: $37.99 You Save: $12.00 (24%) Buy Now What is Chantix Before...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If Your Legs Feel Like This, Have Your Heart Checked, Says Mayo Clinic

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America, and one of the greatest threats to your health. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart failure is behind one in every four fatalities in the U.S., causing a death every 36 seconds. And while heart attacks may have a reputation for being sudden, random, and unavoidable, that couldn't be further from the truth. Heart attacks are usually the result of chronic heart conditions that build slowly over time, and your chances of having one can be lessened with early health interventions.
Public HealthBLABBERMOUTH.NET

COREY TAYLOR Tests Positive For COVID-19: 'I'm Very, Very Sick'

Corey Taylor has tested positive for COVID-19 after being vaccinated. As a result of his diagnosis, the SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman will be unable to appear at the Astronomicon eclectic pop culture convention in Ann Arbor, Michigan this weekend. Taylor shared the news of his COVID-19 infection in a...
Healthspring.org.uk

A Sign of Vitamin D Deficiency

Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. Tiredness and weak muscles can be a sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. As a result, people with low levels of vitamin D are at double the risk of mobility issues with age, scientists have found. Other signs of...
IndustryTravelPulse

Some Airlines Starting to Ban Fabric Face Masks

Now that the face mask mandate has been extended through January of 2022 by the federal government, a new wrinkle. It’s no longer a question of wearing a face mask on some airlines, but the right face mask. Turns out, some airlines are banning fabric face masks. Finnair became the...
Medical ScienceMedPage Today

COVID Vaccines Linked to Functional Neurological Disorders

Functional neurological disorders (FND) were found to be associated with COVID-19 vaccines, according to recent case reports. Two cases of young women manifesting FND after COVID-19 vaccination were reported by Alfonso Fasano, MD, PhD, of the University of Toronto, and Antonio Daniele, MD, PhD, of Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore in Rome, in a letter to the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Psychiatry.
Pharmaceuticalstexasbreaking.com

Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Offers Protection for 6 Months; CEO Says It Would Last For Years

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine’s powerful protection will not wane for the first six months, the company said in a statement, while Moderna’s CEO said their new vaccine may prevent infection for years, except when facing the new Delta variant, which he believes to be a “significant new threat” that everyone needs to be vigilant about as more data is still needed to make a definitive assessment.
Public Healthchattanoogabystander.com

Dying Covid patients asking for vaccine and refund on Riverbend tokens

As hospital ICUs reach max capacity, mostly with unvaccinated Covid-19 patients, many doctors and nurses are reporting patients are asking if they can get the vaccine and a refund on previously purchased Riverbend tokens that were never spent due to a two year cancellation of the festival, only to be told it’s too late.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

The CDC reveals what will happen to you after new COVID vaccine shots

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recently revealed what she hopes will happen with the new COVID-19 booster shots. She said on the “Today” show that the CDC is “hopeful” the COVID-19 boosters will “give you a higher level of protection, not just against the delta variant but against a broad range of variants.”
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

5 Signs You May Have the Delta Variant

With the return of mask guidelines, crowded ERs, and toilet-paper shortages, the rise of the Delta variant of COVID-19 might seem like deja vu from last winter. But that doesn't seem to be exactly true. First: Getting vaccinated seems to be highly effective against contracting COVID-19, along with being hospitalized or dying from it. Second: The Delta variant is at least 60% more contagious than the earliest strain, and the typical symptoms of COVID infection may have subtly changed, one study has found. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

One Major Effect of Drinking Seltzer Water, Science Says

If you're thirsty, holding an ice-cold bottle of seltzer water in your hands stirs up anticipation that you can't wait to quench. However, hydration isn't the only major effect of drinking this beloved beverage. In an upcoming issue of Food Research International, nutrition and dietetics researchers in Canada asked more...

Comments / 0

Community Policy