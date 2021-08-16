NanoVibronix (NAOV) to enter the Over-the-Counter pain relief market with the introduction of PainShield RELIEF
NanoVibronix, Inc., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a Healthcare device company that produces the UroShieldÂ® and PainShieldÂ® Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices, today announced that it intends to enter the Over-the-Counter (OTC) pain relief market with the introduction of PainShield RELIEFâ„¢, a non-prescription ultrasound therapy device that delivers fast pain relief for nerve and soft tissue damage.
