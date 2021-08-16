Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Troika Media Engaged by Leading Esports Provider in Asia, VSPN, to Support the 2021 Honor of Kings Champion Cup Tournament

 6 days ago

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2021) - Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) ("TMG" or "Company"), a brand consultancy and marketing innovations company that provides integrated branding and marketing solutions for global brands, announced today that VSPN, ("Versus Programming Network"), the leading esports organization in Asia, engaged the Company to provide a new and innovative look to the 6th Honor of Kings esports tournament, the most watched mobile esports league in the world.

