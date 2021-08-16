Cancel
Financial Reports

Global Self Storage Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Results

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Strong Pricing Power and Lease-up Performance Drove Record Occupancies, Revenues, FFO and AFFO; Together with Expansion of Capital Resources, Positions Company for Continued Growth. MILLBROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Global Self Storage, Inc....

www.streetinsider.com

Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.600-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company.Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.06.
Financial Reportsmarketresearchtelecast.com

ProSiebenSat.1: Revenue increases significantly, record result for a second quarter

The TV group ProSiebenSat.1 left the Corona crisis behind with sluggish TV advertising business and achieved record sales and operating profit in the second quarter of 2021. The books show sales of 1.048 billion euros, an increase of 48 percent compared to the same period in the previous year. At that time, sales were 709 million euros, as the group announced on Thursday.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$152.05 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will report $152.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.00 million and the lowest is $149.10 million. First Financial Bancorp. reported sales of $161.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

NORBIT - Record results for the second quarter of 2021

Trondheim, 13 August 2021: NORBIT reports revenues for the second quarter of 2021 of NOK 190 million and an EBITDA of NOK 50.5 million, its best financial quarter in history. For the first half of 2021, the company had revenues of NOK 338.7 million, compared to NOK 306.7 million for the same period of 2020.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.830-$1.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $602 million-$606 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $606.08 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.400-$0.460 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.81 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $420 million-$423 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.53 million.BlackLine also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.130 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.030-$2.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.680-$-0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$357 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.65 million.Appian also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.170 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.450-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 billion-$16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.74 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.000-$5.250 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.650-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.40.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.48 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.600 EPS.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) Tops Q1 EPS by 7c

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) reported Q1 EPS of ($0.08), $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.15). Revenue for the quarter came in at $49.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $48.2 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.630-$1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (SSBK) Prices 996K Share IPO at $19/sh

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the "Bank"), announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 996,429 shares of common stock offered by Southern States and 1,003,571 shares of common stock offered by certain selling stockholders, at a price to the public of $19.00 per share, resulting in estimated net proceeds to Southern States, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, of approximately $15.8 million. Southern States' common stock is expected to begin trading on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "SSBK" on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The offering is expected to close on or about August 16, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.Landstar System also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.45-2.55 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.580-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $253.10 million-$253.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.24 million.ZIX also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.150-$0.150 EPS.

