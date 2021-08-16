Under Armour (UA) Appoints David Gibbs to its Board

Sports apparel retailers have been seeing rising demand for their products as people resume outdoor fitness activities thanks to solid progress on the COVID-19 vaccination front. And despite the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in several countries, we think Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Under Armour (NYSE:UA) (UAA) should continue to benefit from rising demand for their products for both indoor and outdoor fitness activities. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Beaverton, Ore.-based Nike, Inc. (NKE) and Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) in Baltimore, Md., are two major companies in the athletic apparel space. NKE designs and markets athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for men, women, and children, and sells its products to retail stores worldwide through its own stores, subsidiaries, and distributors. UAA develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories made from synthetic microfibers for men, women, and youth worldwide, and sells its products through its wholesale and direct to consumer channels that include brand and factory house stores and e-commerce websites.