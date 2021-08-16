Under Armour (UA) Appoints David Gibbs to its Board
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced that David Gibbs had been appointed to its Board of Directors effective Sept. 1, 2021. As Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Yum! Brands, Inc, Gibbs, 58, leads the company's overarching strategies, structure, people development, and culture to drive global growth and sales and profitability for more than 51,000 KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and The Habit Burger Grill restaurants in over 150 countries and territories, with approximately 2,000 franchisees and 1.5 million franchise system employees globally.www.streetinsider.com
