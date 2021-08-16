‘Rebels’ Fans Create “Storm”, Rally For Voice Actress to Play Live-Action Favorite

The Ahsoka series has been one of the biggest sources of speculation since it was announced last December. The character made her live-action debut in late November 2020, played by Rosario Dawson in the fifth episode of The Mandalorian‘s second season. Many fans assumed this would be the place where more characters from Star Wars: Rebels would make the jump to live-action, and rumors from these past six months (which Rosario Dawson may or may not have confirmed) run in that direction too. Now The Hollywood Reporter is stating Lucasfilm is looking for an actress to play Sabine Wren, the Mandalorian from the animated show.