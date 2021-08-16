Cancel
‘Rebels’ Fans Create “Storm”, Rally For Voice Actress to Play Live-Action Favorite

By Rebekah Barton
Inside the Magic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn The Mandalorian Season 2, Episode 5 (“Chapter 13: The Jedi”), bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his tiny charge, “Baby Yoda”, met Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) on the planet Corvus, after having been sent by Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff). While on the planet, Tano and Djarin discover that the villainous Grand Admiral Thrawn is still pulling strings in the Star Wars galaxy.

