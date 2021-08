Wyoming certainly has its fair share of food trucks and now one in particular in Laramie has been chose as one of the best 'very best food trucks in the U.S.'. The national publication 'Parade' recently made a list of the best food trucks in the country titled, 'We've Done Our Research! Here Are The Very Best Food Trucks Across the U.S. You Won't Want to Miss'. Essentially, that means it's a 'can't miss' food truck. And a Laramie food truck has made its presence known by being named on the prestigious list. Congrats to Curry Time in Laramie!