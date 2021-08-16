A real-life “Summer Catch” for Donovan Casey could have a Hollywood ending after all!
Life imitates art which imitates life. The fictitious Ryan Dunne, played by Freddie Prinze Jr., in the movie “Summer Catch” was a college kid playing for the Chatham Anglers aka A’s of the prestigious Cape Cod League. It just so happens that a Washington Nationals prospect outfielder, Donovan Casey, played for the real Chatham A’s in 2016 and 2017, and he met his love interest, Mary Caroline, on the Cape much like how Dunne met Tenley Parrish who was played by Jessica Biel in the movie. In real life, Donovan and Mary Caroline are engaged to be married. There was no chasing her down at the airport.www.talknats.com
