Vigil to be held Monday for one of three people killed at sports bar on the east side

A vigil is set for Monday evening to honor one of the victims of a deadly shooting at bar on the east side early Sunday morning.

The shooting was reported just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday at the the Boom Boom Sports Bar located in the 1600 block of South New Braunfels Avenue.

Two men and one woman died while two others are said to be in grave condition.

A fight inside the bar led to the violence outside, according to police. Family members of one of the men killed, Dan Edward Martinez, Jr., 28, said he was trying to break up the fight.

“He always wanted to be that noble person, to try to not like have so much violence, because he’s been through so much growing up, he was trying to do the right thing," his sister, Danielle Martinez, said.

The other two victims were 32-year-old April Rodriguez and 26-year-old Mauro Rodriguez, a brother and sister who went to the bar.

A vigil for Martinez and the other victims is planned for 6 p.m. Monday at 1621 South New Braunfels Avenue, according to Martinez's family members. The family asked attendees to wear red, which was Martinez's favorite color.

Meanwhile, local officials are making efforts to address gun violence on the east side. Sunday night, City Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez released the following statement:

"This morning, three lives were taken, unjustly, two are still in the hospital, and many will never be the same. Sadly, this story is one we’ve heard before. Frankly, the east side is tired. We are tired of our neighbors being killed senselessly, tired of violence, and tired of being at the epicenter of stories such as this one. We need justice for the families of those whose lives were lost and those whose lives will never be the same. If anyone has any information, please call the SAPD non-emergency number anonymously at: 210-207-SAPD (7273). This is the time for a real conversation about community violence and the harm that has taken place for too long. My office will be working with community organizations, neighborhood leaders, SAPD, and various city departments to problem solve and determine how we can prevent events like this from happening again."