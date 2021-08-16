Excessive Heat Warning issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-16 05:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 100 to 106 expected. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...Through 8 PM Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.alerts.weather.gov
