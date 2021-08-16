Cancel
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 05:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 100 to 106 expected. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...Through 8 PM Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

Chelan County, WAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Chelan, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-21 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Chelan; Douglas FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CHELAN AND WEST CENTRAL DOUGLAS COUNTIES At 746 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding or rock slides are ongoing or expected to begin shortly near the The Red Apple Burn Scar, along Highway 2 near Cashmere and State Route 97A from East Wenatchee to Orondo. Estimated between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include East Wenatchee, Cashmere, Sunnyslope, Orondo, East Wenatchee Bench and Monitor. The Red Apple Burn Scar is the most likely place to experience minor flooding.
Cullman County, ALweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cullman by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 15:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cullman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CULLMAN COUNTY At 335 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blount Springs, or 15 miles northeast of Sumiton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hanceville, Dodge City, Garden City, Colony, Wilburn, Bremen, Arkadelphia, Black Bottom and Smith Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Warren County, NYweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Southeast Warren, Southern Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 17:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southeast Warren; Southern Washington FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northwestern Connecticut, western Massachusetts, New York and southern Vermont, including the following areas, in northwestern Connecticut, Northern Litchfield and Southern Litchfield. In western Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire. In New York, Eastern Albany, Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Greene, Eastern Rensselaer, Eastern Schenectady, Eastern Ulster, Montgomery, Northern Saratoga, Schoharie, Southeast Warren, Southern Saratoga, Southern Washington, Western Albany, Western Columbia, Western Dutchess, Western Greene, Western Rensselaer, Western Schenectady and Western Ulster. In southern Vermont, Bennington, Eastern Windham and Western Windham. * Through Monday morning. * A widespread rainfall of 3 to 6 inches is forecast as hurricane Henri transitions to a tropical storm over southern New England. Localized amounts up to 10 inches are possible, especially over higher terrain. * Rapid rises could occur on smaller streams and creeks with urban flooding particularly in poor-drainage and low-lying areas.
Hancock County, MSweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 114 expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 114 possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Cullman County, ALweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cullman by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 15:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cullman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CULLMAN COUNTY At 335 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blount Springs, or 15 miles northeast of Sumiton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hanceville, Dodge City, Garden City, Colony, Wilburn, Bremen, Arkadelphia, Black Bottom and Smith Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Colbert County, ALweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colbert, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Colbert; Franklin The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Colbert County in northwestern Alabama Central Franklin County in northwestern Alabama * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 706 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Cherokee, or 11 miles east of Tishomingo State Park, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Russellville, Cherokee, Belgreen, Hodges, Mt Hester, Cedar Creek Reservoir, Srygley Church, Maud, Rockwood and Pleasant Site. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Amite County, MSweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Amite, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Amite; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 112 expected. * WHERE...Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Lower Plaquemines, Lower Jefferson and Lower St. Bernard Parishes. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Baker County, ORweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Baker Valley, Vale BLM by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 16:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-21 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baker Valley; Vale BLM RED FLAG WARNING CONTINUES IN IDAHO BUT IS ABOUT TO EXPIRE FOR BAKER VALLEY AND VALE BLM RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT /5 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING FOR LIGHTNING FOR VALE BLM AND BAKER VALLEY...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 637 AND 646 Isolated thunderstorms will continue for a few more hours, but the possibility of scattered lightning is now very small. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire on schedule.
Box Elder County, UTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Box Elder, Cache, Davis, Morgan, Weber by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 17:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Box Elder; Cache; Davis; Morgan; Weber A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR WEBER...SOUTHWESTERN CACHE...SOUTHEASTERN BOX ELDER...NORTHERN DAVIS AND WEST CENTRAL MORGAN COUNTIES At 557 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hyrum to South Ogden, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Weather station reported. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ogden, Layton, Brigham City, Hill Air Force Base, Roy, Clearfield, Syracuse, Clinton, North Ogden, South Ogden, Washington Terrace, Riverdale, Hyrum, Hooper, South Weber, Perry, Wellsville, Willard, Marriott-Slaterville and Uintah. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 331 and 370. Interstate 84 between mile markers 82 and 94. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Essex County, NJweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Essex, Hudson, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Essex; Hudson; Union The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Essex County in northeastern New Jersey Hudson County in northeastern New Jersey Union County in northeastern New Jersey Bronx County in southeastern New York Kings (Brooklyn) County in southeastern New York Western Nassau County in southeastern New York New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York Queens County in southeastern New York Richmond (Staten Island) County in southeastern New York * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 736 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Newark, Jersey City, Jamaica, Elizabeth, Flatbush, Flushing, Bayonne, Mott Haven, Levittown, Hoboken, Plainfield, Bloomfield, Freeport, Linden, Valley Stream, Long Beach, Orange, Coney Island, Garden City and Massapequa. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Deer Lodge County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains, Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 17:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains; Butte, Blackfoot Region Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Granite and central Powell Counties through 630 PM MDT At 550 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles south of Ovando to 10 miles north of Philipsburg. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Drummond, Maxville, Jens, Hall, Helmville and New Chicago. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Saint Johns County, FLweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 22:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: St. Johns A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. JOHNS COUNTY At 1041 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fruit Cove, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fruit Cove and Switzerland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Desoto County, FLweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Inland Hillsborough, Inland Manatee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: DeSoto; Hardee; Highlands; Inland Hillsborough; Inland Manatee HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Inland Manatee, Hardee, DeSoto, Inland Hillsborough and Highlands Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Warren County, NYweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Southeast Warren, Southern Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 17:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southeast Warren; Southern Washington FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northwestern Connecticut, western Massachusetts, New York and southern Vermont, including the following areas, in northwestern Connecticut, Northern Litchfield and Southern Litchfield. In western Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire. In New York, Eastern Albany, Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Greene, Eastern Rensselaer, Eastern Schenectady, Eastern Ulster, Montgomery, Northern Saratoga, Schoharie, Southeast Warren, Southern Saratoga, Southern Washington, Western Albany, Western Columbia, Western Dutchess, Western Greene, Western Rensselaer, Western Schenectady and Western Ulster. In southern Vermont, Bennington, Eastern Windham and Western Windham. * Through Monday morning. * A widespread rainfall of 3 to 6 inches is forecast in association as hurricane Henri transitions to a tropical storm over southern New England. Localized amounts up to 10 inches are possible, especially over higher terrain. * Rapid rises could occur on smaller streams and creeks with urban flooding particularly in poor-drainage and low-lying areas.
Monmouth County, NJweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 20:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Eastern Monmouth HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Eastern Monmouth. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 AM EDT Sunday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Watson Creek at Manasquan MLLW Categories - Minor 5.7 ft, Moderate 6.7 ft, Major 7.7 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 21/08 PM 6.1 1.7 0.6 Minor 22/08 AM 5.8 1.4 1.0 Minor 22/09 PM 5.7 1.3 0.3 Minor 23/09 AM 5.1 0.7 0.3 None 23/09 PM 5.6 1.2 0.3 None 24/10 AM 5.0 0.6 0.2 None Sandy Hook Bay at Sandy Hook MLLW Categories - Minor 6.7 ft, Moderate 7.7 ft, Major 8.7 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 21/08 PM 7.1 1.9 1.1 Minor 22/08 AM 6.7 1.5 1.5 Minor 22/09 PM 6.5 1.3 0.5 None 23/09 AM 6.0 0.8 0.7 None 23/09 PM 6.5 1.3 0.7 None 24/10 AM 6.0 0.8 0.7 None
Amite County, MSweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Amite, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Amite; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Heat index values 108 to 112 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 19:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Islands of Kleberg and Nueces Counties. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
Lincoln County, OKweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lincoln; Payne The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Lincoln County in central Oklahoma Southeastern Payne County in central Oklahoma * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast of Avery, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cushing and Avery. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cleveland County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cleveland, Gaston, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 11:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cleveland; Gaston; Lincoln A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Lincoln, southeastern Cleveland, western Gaston and northwestern York Counties through 830 PM EDT At 747 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Shelby, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and small hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gastonia, Shelby, Kings Mountain, Cherryville, Bessemer City, South Gastonia, Dallas, High Shoals, Patterson Springs and Waco. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Central Elko County, Southeastern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-21 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern White Pine, southeastern Elko and southeastern Eureka Counties through 515 PM PDT At 435 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 18 miles southeast of Wendover to near Pinto Summit. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Blowing dust may impact visibility. Locations impacted include Eureka, Schellbourne, Cherry Creek, Lages Junction, Robinson Summit, Pancake Summit, Hamilton, Little Antelope Summit, White Horse Pass and Tippets Road. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

