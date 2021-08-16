Cancel
Chipotle Spices Up Incentives For Employees And Guests In Canada

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncreases minimum hourly rate to $15 CAD in Ontario restaurants and minimum hourly rate to $16 CAD in British Columbia restaurants, offers $0 delivery fee in Canada. NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is increasing restaurant wages in Canada resulting in a $15 CAD minimum hourly rate in Ontario restaurants and $16 CAD minimum hourly rate in British Columbia restaurants. In addition to best-in-class benefits and a competitive hourly rate, Chipotle's crew members can advance to a Restaurateur, the highest General Manager position, in as little as three and a half years, with an average compensation of more than $100,000 CAD while leading a multi-million-dollar growing business.

