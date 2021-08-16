Chipotle Spices Up Incentives For Employees And Guests In Canada

(Winston Salem, NC) — Krispy Kreme is doubling up its efforts to get Americans vaccinated against COVID-19. The company is now offering two free doughnuts for anyone who has gotten their shots. The move comes as coronavirus infections are rising across the U.S. The promotion was first rolled out back in March with just one free doughnut per person, and more than two-and-a-half million free doughnuts have been given away since then. The one-doughnut offer will stay put through the end of the year, but those looking to get two have until September 5th.