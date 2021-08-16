Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Seaspan to Redeem Remaining Fairfax Senior Notes

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 21 days ago

LONDON, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Seaspan Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO), today announced its intention to redeem all of its remaining 5.50% senior notes held by certain affiliates of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited ("Fairfax"), including $250 million of 5.50% senior notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes") and $50 million of 5.50% senior notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes" and together with the 2025 Notes, the "Fairfax Notes"), for cash on August 23, 2021 (the "Redemption Date"). The redemption price per Fairfax Note will be equal to $1,000.00 plus all accrued and unpaid interest thereon from and including July 30, 2021 to the Redemption Date.

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atco Rrb#Fairfax Note#Apr Energy Ltd#Teu#Seaspancorp Com#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
BusinessBusiness Insider

MoneyLion Sets Merger Vote Date, Shares Company Update: What Investors Should Know

A SPAC merger announced in February between fintech MoneyLion and Fusion Acquisition Corp (NYSE:FUSE) is nearing a close with a merger vote date announced on Friday. What Happened: A merger vote between Fusion Acquisition Corp and MoneyLion was announced for September 21. If the merger is approved, the combination is expected to close on September 22.
MarketsBenzinga

Stagwell Raises $50M Via Institutional Offering Of Senior Notes

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ: STGW) subsidiary, Midas OpCo Holdings LLC, priced an additional $50 million 5.625% senior unsecured notes due 2029 in a secondary in a private institutional offering. The offering proceeds will help to reduce credit facility borrowings and for general corporate purposes. Midas recently raised $1 billion in a...
BusinessKPVI Newschannel 6

Stagwell Inc. (STGW) Announces Pricing of Additional Offering of Senior Notes

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /CNW/ -- (NASDAQ:STGW) -- Stagwell Inc. ("Stagwell") today announced the pricing of the offering (the "Add-On Offering") by its subsidiary, Midas OpCo Holdings LLC (the "Issuer"), of an additional $100 million of the Issuer's 5.625% senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the "New Notes"). The Issuer previously issued $1 billion of its 5.625% senior unsecured notes due 2029 on August 20, 2021 (the "Original Notes"). The New Notes were priced on August 25, 2021 at a price of 100.00% of the principal amount. The New Notes will be issued under the indenture governing the Original Notes and will be treated as a single series with the Original Notes for all purposes under the indenture. The New Notes will have the same terms as the Original Notes, other than with respect to certain terms, including the date of issuance. The precise timing, size and terms of the Add-On Offering are subject to market conditions and other factors. No assurance can be made that the Add-On Offering will be consummated on its proposed terms or at all.
Businessmeatpoultry.com

Pilgrim’s Pride expands senior unsecured note to $900 million

GREELEY, COLO. – Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. announced on Aug. 19 that its senior unsecured notes increased to $900 million. The aggregate principal amount of the notes was upsized from $750 million due to significant investor demand, according to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride stated that it intends to use the $900...
Real Estatenewsbrig.com

A shock is headed for the housing market

At the height of the pandemic, more than 7.2 million homeowners were in the mortgage forbearance program, which allows some borrowers to pause their payments. The economy has since posted one of the fastest recoveries in history. Now, just 1.7 million borrowers are enrolled in the forbearance program. But soon...
BusinessBusiness Insider

VEON Announces Sale Of National Tower Company In Russia - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - VEON Ltd. (VEON) has agreed to sell the company's mobile network towers in Russia to Service-Telecom for a total consideration of $970 million. The transaction involves the sale of 100% of National Tower Company, a subsidiary of VEON. It operates a portfolio of approximately 15,400 mobile network towers in Russia. VEON said the deal allows it to release the capital to deleverage balance sheet.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

United Microelectronics Aug. Net Sales Up 26.6% YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) said, for the month of August 2021, net sales were NT$18.79 billion compared to NT$14.84 billion, prior year, an increase of 26.60 percent. For the Jan.-Aug. period, net sales were NT$135.16 billion compared to NT$116.99 billion, previous year, an increase of 15.53 percent. Headquartered...
StocksBusiness Insider

China Shares Tipped To Open In The Red On Monday

(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Friday ended the five-day winning streak in which it had risen more than 95 points or 2.8 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,580-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Monday. The global forecast for the Asian...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Thai Inflation Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Thailand will on Monday release August figures for consumer prices, headlining a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, overall inflation was up 0.45 percent on year and core CPI rose an annual 0.14 percent. New Zealand will see August results for job advertisements from ANZ; in...
StocksBusiness Insider

Singapore Stock Market May Spin Its Wheels On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the two-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 35 points or 1.1 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 3,085-point plateau and it may take further damage on Monday. The global forecast for...
TrafficBusiness Insider

3 Bullish Catalysts For Oil This Fall

After a dreary stretch that saw oil markets record the worst monthly loss this year, the markets have kicked off trading in September on a brighter note. Both WTI and Brent crude were above $70 per barrel for the first time in weeks after OPEC+ agreed to keep its current production agreement in place, maintaining the 400K bbl/day hike scheduled for October. The group took less than an hour to make its announcement this time around, a stark contrast to the lengthy negotiations at previous talks. Later on Friday, WTI slipped just below this level, but the catalysts are there to bring it back.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Everspin Technologies Names Anuj Aggarwal CFO

(RTTNews) - Everspin Technologies Inc. (MRAM), a provider of Magnetoresistive RAM, said that it has appointed Anuj Aggarwal as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Aggarwal had been serving as Interim Chief Financial Officer of Everspin since April 30, 2021. "I'm excited to announce that Anuj Aggarwal will take on the...
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

TotalEnergies To Assist Iraq In Improving Electricity Supply - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - TotalEnergies (TTE.L, TTE), the Iraqi Ministries for oil and electricity, and National Investment Commission have signed agreements covering several projects in the Basra region, for the sustainable development of the Basra Region Natural Resources to improve the country's electricity supply. This include the construction and operation of a photovoltaic power plant with a capacity of 1 GWp to supply electricity to the grid in the Basra region. The deal also include: construction of a new gas gathering network and treatment units; and construction of a large-scale seawater treatment unit. The projects represent a total investment of approximately $10 billion.
TrafficBusiness Insider

BP Singapore Announces Delivery Of Carbon Offset LNG In Asia-Pacific Region

(RTTNews) - BP Singapore Pte. Limited has delivered its ?first carbon offset liquefied natural gas cargo to CPC Corporation, Taiwan, the first delivery in the Asia-Pacific region under its new carbon offset liquefied ?natural gas offer. This follows bp's ?first delivery globally to Sempra LNG at the Energia Costa Azul terminal in Mexico in ?July 2021.
UnemploymentBusiness Insider

Australia Job Ads Decline In August

(RTTNews) - Australia's job advertisement declined in August, data released by ANZ showed on Monday. Job Ads decreased 2.5 percent month-on-month in August, following an downwardly revised 1.3 percent in July. The latest decline was mainly due to lockdown for second month and Vitoria entered its sixth month lockdown. "Admittedly,...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Standard Chartered: SCBSL To Hold 60% Of SC Bank Solutions JV - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Standard Chartered PLC (SCBFF.PK, STAC.L, STAN.L) announced a shareholders' agreement with respect to the formation of a joint venture SC Bank Solutions, in which Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) Limited and BetaPlus will respectively hold 60% and 40% of the issued and paid up share capital. Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) or SCBSL, is a subsidiary of Standard Chartered, and BetaPlus is a holding company controlled by NTUC Enterprise. SC Bank Solutions, a fully licensed bank, will focus on providing digital banking services in line with Singapore's efforts to digitalise economy.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Telia Appoints Maria Romberg Ewerth As Chief People Officer

(RTTNews) - Telia Company said that Maria Romberg Ewerth, currently EVP and Chief Human Resource Officer at ASSA ABLOY, will join Telia Company's Group Executive Management team as SVP, Chief People Officer. Maria will assume her position during the first-quarter of 2022, succeeding Cecilia Lundin whose planned departure has been...

Comments / 0

Community Policy