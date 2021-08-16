Seaspan to Redeem Remaining Fairfax Senior Notes
LONDON, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Seaspan Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO), today announced its intention to redeem all of its remaining 5.50% senior notes held by certain affiliates of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited ("Fairfax"), including $250 million of 5.50% senior notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes") and $50 million of 5.50% senior notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes" and together with the 2025 Notes, the "Fairfax Notes"), for cash on August 23, 2021 (the "Redemption Date"). The redemption price per Fairfax Note will be equal to $1,000.00 plus all accrued and unpaid interest thereon from and including July 30, 2021 to the Redemption Date.markets.businessinsider.com
