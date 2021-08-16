Seaspan to Redeem Remaining Fairfax Senior Notes

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /CNW/ -- (NASDAQ:STGW) -- Stagwell Inc. ("Stagwell") today announced the pricing of the offering (the "Add-On Offering") by its subsidiary, Midas OpCo Holdings LLC (the "Issuer"), of an additional $100 million of the Issuer's 5.625% senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the "New Notes"). The Issuer previously issued $1 billion of its 5.625% senior unsecured notes due 2029 on August 20, 2021 (the "Original Notes"). The New Notes were priced on August 25, 2021 at a price of 100.00% of the principal amount. The New Notes will be issued under the indenture governing the Original Notes and will be treated as a single series with the Original Notes for all purposes under the indenture. The New Notes will have the same terms as the Original Notes, other than with respect to certain terms, including the date of issuance. The precise timing, size and terms of the Add-On Offering are subject to market conditions and other factors. No assurance can be made that the Add-On Offering will be consummated on its proposed terms or at all.