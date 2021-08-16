Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Alaska Airlines Says Options Exercised For Boeing Aircraft Deliveries In 2023 And 2024

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 21 days ago

(RTTNews) - Alaska Airlines said that it is exercising options early on 12 Boeing 737-9 aircraft. The option aircraft are now firm commitments for 2023 and 2024. The additional commitment brings Alaska's total firm 737-9 order to 93 aircraft, five of which are currently in service. Alaska announced a restructured...

