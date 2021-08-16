Cancel
FDA OKs Abbott's Amplatzer Amulet Device To Treat Atrial Fibrillation - Quick Facts

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 21 days ago

(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) announced Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the company's Amplatzer Amulet Left Atrial Appendage Occluder to treat people with atrial fibrillation (AFib) who are at risk of ischemic stroke. The device offers immediate closure of the left atrial appendage (LAA), an...

#Ischemic Stroke#Atrial Fibrillation#Amplatzer Amulet Device#Laa#Afib
