Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

How bad “cognitive ergonomics” can drain doctors’ brainpower

By Tanya Albert Henry
AMA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThink of the brain as a car with a finite amount of fuel available to function optimally. An excessive workload can drain what it takes for your brain to run properly. So too can having to work in a way that you are constantly switching tasks or being interrupted or interacting with user-hostile technology. These factors, among others, constitute poor “cognitive ergonomics,” a growing problem in health care.

www.ama-assn.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brainpower#Ergonomics#Standardization#Design Research#Urmc#Medical Faculty#Ama
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
Related
Mental HealthMedscape News

Evaluating a Web-based Adult ADHD Toolkit for Primary Care Clinicians

Natalia Y. Loskutova, MD, PhD; Cory B. Lutgen, BS; Elisabeth F. Callen, PhD, GStat; Melissa K. Filippi, PhD, MPH; Elise A. Robertson, MA. Introduction: Approximately 5% of the US adult population has Attention Deficient Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) that can negatively impact quality of life. Health care professionals report a need to increase their knowledge of and confidence in treating adult ADHD. The American Academy of Family Physicians National Research Network (AAFP NRN) collaborated with a panel of experts to create a web-based AAFP Adult ADHD Toolkit composed of resources to aid in the diagnosis, management, and treatment of adults with ADHD.
Mental HealthWorld Economic Forum

Good listeners may protect you against cognitive decline

Research suggests that having someone you can rely on to listen to you improves your cognitive resilience. Cognitive resilience is a measure of the brain's ability to function at a better rate than would typically be expected of a person's age. This can be improved by mentally stimulating activities, physical...
Yogaatlanticcitynews.net

Study shows meditation can improve brain functioning

Washington [US], August 19 (ANI): According to new research from Binghamton University, the State University of New York, just eight weeks of meditation studies can improve brain functioning, making our brains quicker. The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Scientific Reports'. Millions of people around the world...
Mental HealthAMA

Learn the 4 key elements of medical student well-being

The rigors of medical school are famous. What has gained infamy are the potential results of the demands of this first portion of medical training: Stress and burnout. Managing stress on an individual level requires understanding personal strategies to maintain well-being. One of the first steps in formulating a plan to manage your medical school stress is understanding the elements of well-being.
Healthcoloradopols.com

How To Discover A Great Doctor Online?

Propecia is also known by the title of Finasteride. It is the most effective remedies that can trigger baldness in men inside a short span of time. Generic variations of propecia are also available and they are gaining recognition as they are a lot cheaper than the brand title. You can easily log onto the internet and buy propecia from an genuine drug store. They provide you with free shipping until your house location and online doctor’s consultation can be taken at no additional cost. He guides you completely concerning your treatment creating it more handy for you.
Johnson City, TNJohnson City Press

Puzzles can help prevent brain drain

Use it or lose it. That is a concern many Baby Boomers have in regard to their brains. As we grow older, many of us are searching for ways to keep our minds alert and help stave off severe memory loss and dementia. That’s where the puzzles and games in...
Public Healthkasu.org

Exhausted, Drained, Overwhelmed: How Burnout Is Affecting Work And Life During The Pandemic

Mental health and addiction therapist Kyle Smith says he drives to work each day with a “death grip” around his steering wheel and his shoulders shrugged to his ears. His job has led to burnout — a feeling of being overwhelmed, drained and stressed out. The Philadelphia resident says he comes into work with a list of things from two or three weeks ago that he still needs to get done while new tasks pour in.
Sciencetechxplore.com

Artificial neural networks modeled on real brains can perform cognitive tasks

A new study shows that artificial intelligence networks based on human brain connectivity can perform cognitive tasks efficiently. By examining MRI data from a large Open Science repository, researchers reconstructed a brain connectivity pattern, and applied it to an artificial neural network (ANN). An ANN is a computing system consisting of multiple input and output units, much like the biological brain. A team of researchers from The Neuro (Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital) and the Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute trained the ANN to perform a cognitive memory task and observed how it worked to complete the assignment.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Having Someone Who’ll Listen May Be Good for Your Aging Brain

Last Updated: August 20, 2021. FRIDAY, Aug. 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Could the constancy of a sympathetic ear help guard your brain against the ravages of aging?. Yes, claims new research that analyzed data on nearly 2,200 American adults and found those in their 40s and 50s who didn't have someone to listen to them had a mental ("cognitive") age that was four years older than those who had good listeners in their lives.
Medical & Biotechtigernet.com

Re: Pharma & Doctors have no answers or research

..to report on how to improve treatment for infected & hospitalized Covid patients. The specifics are outside my wheelhouse. Not an MD not a virologist. I did do some research (Long Hall) once about pollutants increasing infection in specific non-human ecosystems (basically the effects of heavy metals and hydrocarbons and the rate of infection). I am more of a more of a modeler there and try and predict vectors/activity and really validate research.
HealthPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

8 Surprising Habits That Harm Your Brain Health

We all want to stay sharp as we age. But unhealthy choices and unintentional missteps could be messing with your brain health. Here, Rahul Jandial, MD,PhD, an LA-based neurosurgeon-scientist and author of ​Life on a Knife's Edge​, shares which harmful habits are hampering your brainpower, plus tips to keep your cognitive function in fighting shape.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

AI Networks Based on Human Brain Connectivity Can Perform Cognitive Tasks

Artificial neural networks modeled on real brains can perform cognitive tasks. A new study shows that artificial intelligence networks based on human brain connectivity can perform cognitive tasks efficiently. By examining MRI data from a large Open Science repository, researchers reconstructed a brain connectivity pattern, and applied it to an...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy