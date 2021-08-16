Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Exelixis, Invenra Announce Expanded Collaboration - Quick Facts

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 21 days ago

(RTTNews) - Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) and Invenra, Inc. have expanded their discovery and licensing collaboration to include an additional 20 oncology targets. Exelixis has agreed to pay Invenra an upfront fee of $15.0 million, as well as additional fees and funding for the option to nominate up to 20 additional targets in oncology. Invenra will be eligible for development, regulatory, and commercial milestones, as well as tiered royalties on net sales.

