IIROC Trading Halt - SPOT

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 21 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:. Company: GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News. IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trading Halt#Vancouver#Cnw
Comments / 0

Community Policy