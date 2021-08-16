Local officials in Florida were reportedly threatened over a new Costco store opening, with one resident asking for their home addresses and pictures of their kids
A person reportedly threatened officials in Stuart, Florida, over a new Costco store. According to WPTV, one person asked locals to share home addresses for city commissioners on Facebook. Opponents of the store say it could damage the local wetlands and make traffic worse. See more stories on Insider's business...markets.businessinsider.com
Comments / 0