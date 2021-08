FromSoftware, the studio behind the Souls series, is apparently working on an exclusive title for the PlayStation 5 and it is not connected to any of its previous games. Elden Ring is FromSoftware's present project and it is set in a dark and decadent world with writings from George R. R. Martin. The Lands Between are presided over by Queen Marika the Eternal and her demigod children sought out the pieces of the Elden Ring. Driven insane by their newfound power, the world is corrupted by the disruption to the Greater Will. Thankfully, the player protagonist shows up in the nick of time to seize these shards of the artefact and become the true Elden Lord. Phew.