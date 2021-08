Bicycle rides in Riverhead Town made up 24% of the rides in Suffolk County’s Bethpage Ride program in the three months since the town joined the rideshare program. According to Chris Dimon, the cofounder PedalShare, operator of the Bethpage Ride program, there have been 292 rentals in Riverhead between the program’s launch in May and the end of July. The program’s users have ridden about 895.3 miles in Riverhead, with an average length of 3.06 miles per ride, Dimon said. Riverhead is one of more than a half-dozen locations where PedalShare is operating.