College Sports

Sooner News Daily | Monday (8.16.2021)

By Ryan Lewis
thefootballbrainiacs.com
 5 days ago

Comments / 0

NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Terrell Owens News

Terrell Owens hasn’t played for an NFL team since 2012, but the Hall of Famer still believes he has what it takes to compete at the professional level. During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Owens had a message for anyone who thinks his playing days are long gone.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Western Carolina coach John Peacock suddenly dies at 32 from COVID

COVID-19 continues to be a huge problem throughout the United States due to unvaccinated people and the Delta Variant, among other factors. Unfortunately, Western Carolina football assistant coach John Peacock has become the latest casualty. The program announced on Friday that Peacock suddenly passed away at just 32 years old.
Oregon StatePosted by
On3.com

Nick Saban scoffs at Oregon's uniform combination

Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Tuesday threw shade at Oregon when asked about their popular Nike uniforms, as the team is well known for introducing dozens of alternate jerseys, uniform combinations and accessories every season. “We have two [uniforms],” Saban said in response to Oregon. “Red jerseys at home....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Dez & Jaylon: Cowboys Guilty of NFL 'Taunting'?

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera has a simple explanation for why the NFL is cracking down on players' taunting. Think of the children, basically. “Quite honestly, we don’t need the young people to see that,” Rivera said. “We don’t need the Pop Warner, peewee football kids seeing us act like that. We want to put it out there as professionally as possible.”
Oklahoma Statethefootballbrainiacs.com

100 Days to Football Time in Oklahoma: #20 Clayton Smith

Clayton Smith arrives in Norman as one of the highest-rated defensive recruits in quite some time; the only defensive recruit since 2009 who was ranked higher (per 247) was Caleb Kelly. OU was one of his first offers back in May, 2019, and was his very first Big 12 offer. He made it to Norman for the summer BBQ in 2019, hitting it off with Coach Odom. Coach Cain joined the Sooners staff early 2020 and joined the Smith recruitment immediately. Shortly after Coach Cain arrived, OU got the good news.
College SportsMirror

Clemson, FSU on the move?

A national media outlet was reporting Wednesday night that Clemson and Florida State were thinking about leaving the ACC for the SEC. According to a sports reporter at an ESPN affiliate in North Carolina, Clemson and Florida State have reached out to the SEC to inquire about joining the conference. That report came from Marc Ryan, Assistant Program Director of radio station ESPN Upstate.
College Sportsadvantagenews.com

'Bama preseason No. 1, OU No. 2; five Big Ten teams in top 20

The Associated Press has released its Top 25 preseason poll for college football. Alabama is No. 1 for the fourth time in the past six seasons. The Crimson Tide are coming off their sixth national championship under head coach Nick Saban. Alabama defeated Ohio State in the title game last season.
College SportsPosted by
LonghornCountry

PFF Ranks Longhorns No. 16 In Preseason Top 25 Poll

The Texas Longhorns are a bit of an enigma heading in the 2021 college football season. Specifically, in the pre-season top-25 polls. Some 'experts' such as Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde have the Longhorns ranked as low as No. 23 in the country, while the AP and USA Today coaches polls have the Longhorns ranked at No. 21 and No. 19, respectively.
NBAchatsports.com

Knicks Morning News (2021.08.17)

Bulls Rumors: Knicks let Lonzo go to Chicago ?without a fuss? Pippen Ain’t Easy. [dailyknicks.com] NY Knicks: B/R says team?s biggest problem is now at center – Daily Knicks. (Tuesday, August 17, 2021 10:00:00 AM) NY Knicks: B/R says team?s biggest problem is now at center Daily Knicks. [bleacherreport.com] Knicks...

