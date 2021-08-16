Sooner News Daily | Monday (8.16.2021)

View more in
NFL|Posted bySportsnaut
NFL Power Rankings: Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks move into the Top 10
The 2021 NFL preseason has started, meaning football fans can get excited about the upcoming regular season. With Week 1
NFL|CBS Sports
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return
Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFL|Posted byThe Spun
NFL World Reacts To The Terrell Owens News
Terrell Owens hasn’t played for an NFL team since 2012, but the Hall of Famer still believes he has what it takes to compete at the professional level. During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Owens had a message for anyone who thinks his playing days are long gone.
NFL|Posted byClutchPoints
Western Carolina coach John Peacock suddenly dies at 32 from COVID
COVID-19 continues to be a huge problem throughout the United States due to unvaccinated people and the Delta Variant, among other factors. Unfortunately, Western Carolina football assistant coach John Peacock has become the latest casualty. The program announced on Friday that Peacock suddenly passed away at just 32 years old.
Alabama State|saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban sends strong message to Jahleel Billingsley, rest of Alabama team: 'This is not a democracy'
Alabama junior tight end Jahleel Billingsley missed some time earlier in camp for undisclosed reasons. And Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban had made it known that Billingsley had work to do this preseason. While speaking with reporters on Saturday, Saban was asked for an update on Billingsley and whether...
Oregon State|Posted byOn3.com
Nick Saban scoffs at Oregon's uniform combination
Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Tuesday threw shade at Oregon when asked about their popular Nike uniforms, as the team is well known for introducing dozens of alternate jerseys, uniform combinations and accessories every season. “We have two [uniforms],” Saban said in response to Oregon. “Red jerseys at home....
NFL|Posted byThe Spun
NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News
We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.
NFL|Posted byCowboyMaven
Dez & Jaylon: Cowboys Guilty of NFL 'Taunting'?
Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera has a simple explanation for why the NFL is cracking down on players' taunting. Think of the children, basically. “Quite honestly, we don’t need the young people to see that,” Rivera said. “We don’t need the Pop Warner, peewee football kids seeing us act like that. We want to put it out there as professionally as possible.”
Florida State|Columbia Daily Herald
Why Ty Lockwood said he committed to Ohio State football over Penn State, Florida State, others
Ty Lockwood didn't wait long to make his college choice. Three weeks after narrowing his list to Florida State, Ohio State, Penn State and South Carolina, the Independence tight end announced Thursday on Twitter that he was committing to Ohio State football. "Going on a visit to Ohio State, you...
Colorado State|Posted by9NEWS
CSU quarterback Matt Valecce out for season with injury
Valecce, a 6-foot-5, 225 pound redshirt junior, was injured in practice this week.
College Sports|thedailyhoosier.com
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (08/10)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus recruiting...
Oklahoma State|thefootballbrainiacs.com
100 Days to Football Time in Oklahoma: #20 Clayton Smith
Clayton Smith arrives in Norman as one of the highest-rated defensive recruits in quite some time; the only defensive recruit since 2009 who was ranked higher (per 247) was Caleb Kelly. OU was one of his first offers back in May, 2019, and was his very first Big 12 offer. He made it to Norman for the summer BBQ in 2019, hitting it off with Coach Odom. Coach Cain joined the Sooners staff early 2020 and joined the Smith recruitment immediately. Shortly after Coach Cain arrived, OU got the good news.
College Sports|Mirror
Clemson, FSU on the move?
A national media outlet was reporting Wednesday night that Clemson and Florida State were thinking about leaving the ACC for the SEC. According to a sports reporter at an ESPN affiliate in North Carolina, Clemson and Florida State have reached out to the SEC to inquire about joining the conference. That report came from Marc Ryan, Assistant Program Director of radio station ESPN Upstate.
Ohio State|Posted byCleveland.com
Ohio State football names C.J. Stroud the starting quarterback
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Twenty-three months after he was a late offer in the Class of 2020, C.J. Stroud will start at quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes in their 2021 opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. Less than a week after head coach Ryan Day said that Stroud had separated...
College Sports|advantagenews.com
'Bama preseason No. 1, OU No. 2; five Big Ten teams in top 20
The Associated Press has released its Top 25 preseason poll for college football. Alabama is No. 1 for the fourth time in the past six seasons. The Crimson Tide are coming off their sixth national championship under head coach Nick Saban. Alabama defeated Ohio State in the title game last season.
NFL|Posted bySportsnaut
NFL great Emmitt Smith, Jesse Iwuji partner on new team
Former Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith is taking an ownership stake in Jesse Iwuji Motorsports ahead of the 2022
College Sports|Posted byLonghornCountry
PFF Ranks Longhorns No. 16 In Preseason Top 25 Poll
The Texas Longhorns are a bit of an enigma heading in the 2021 college football season. Specifically, in the pre-season top-25 polls. Some 'experts' such as Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde have the Longhorns ranked as low as No. 23 in the country, while the AP and USA Today coaches polls have the Longhorns ranked at No. 21 and No. 19, respectively.
NFL|chatsports.com
Denver Broncos vs Minnesota Vikings Live stream: NFL Preseason, Game time, Preview
All football teams have a lot of potential, but for both the Denver Broncos and the Minnesota Vikings, they have yet to really even realize theirs. This leads to both coaches being on “warm seats” that could quickly get hot if the season gets off to a bad start. A...
NBA|chatsports.com
Knicks Morning News (2021.08.17)
Bulls Rumors: Knicks let Lonzo go to Chicago ?without a fuss? Pippen Ain’t Easy. [dailyknicks.com] NY Knicks: B/R says team?s biggest problem is now at center – Daily Knicks. (Tuesday, August 17, 2021 10:00:00 AM) NY Knicks: B/R says team?s biggest problem is now at center Daily Knicks. [bleacherreport.com] Knicks...
NFL|crimsonandcreammachine.com
Oklahoma Sooners Football Hot Links: Three Sooners make Todd McShay’s top 50 for 2022 NFL Draft
With just over a week to go before the start of the upcoming college football season, ESPN’s Todd McShay unveiled his rankings of the top 50 players eligible to enter the 2022 NFL Draft. In total, three Oklahoma Sooners made the cut, including redshirt sophomore QB Spencer Rattler, who McShay considers the No. 1 overall prospect.
