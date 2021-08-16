Cancel
Chapel Hill, NC

In one NC ICU, optimism about COVID replaced by sadness, dismay: ‘It was preventable’

Raleigh News & Observer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the first six months of the year, the intensive care unit that Loc Culp manages at UNC Medical Center went from being full of COVID-19 patients to having none. Doctors, nurses and therapists lined the hallway and clapped as the last COVID-19 patient left the ICU on June 1. There was a shared feeling of optimism and relief that the pandemic that had pushed the ICU, and the health care system as a whole, to their limits was finally easing, with the help of vaccines against the coronavirus.

