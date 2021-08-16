In one NC ICU, optimism about COVID replaced by sadness, dismay: ‘It was preventable’

In the first six months of the year, the intensive care unit that Loc Culp manages at UNC Medical Center went from being full of COVID-19 patients to having none. Doctors, nurses and therapists lined the hallway and clapped as the last COVID-19 patient left the ICU on June 1. There was a shared feeling of optimism and relief that the pandemic that had pushed the ICU, and the health care system as a whole, to their limits was finally easing, with the help of vaccines against the coronavirus.