Far Cry 6 launches next October 7 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Seres X | S, Xbox One and Google Stadia. To date, we did not know the technical details of the title, and it was Ubisoft’s Ben Hall who wanted to offer specific details about the versions of Sony and Microsoft consoles in an interview with Gamereactor.eu. Basically, we can count on a 4K resolution and 60 FPS on both machines, in addition to the guarantee that the game will benefit from SSD technology so that loading times are not a problem.