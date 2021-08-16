Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

No flights leaving Kabul as desperate people crowd tarmac, Germany says

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vIDeN_0bSx19ud00
People walk at the entrance gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

BERLIN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - No evacuation flights are leaving Kabul airport at the moment because desperate people trying to flee the country are blocking the tarmac, a spokesperson for the German foreign ministry said on Monday.

"I understand there is no air traffic at the moment because a large number of desperate people are crowding the tarmac," the spokesperson told journalists in Berlin.

Forty staff from the German embassy were flown out to Doha overnight, he said, adding a small team of less than ten staff would remain at Kabul airport to coordinate evacuations.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

165K+
Followers
195K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Tarmac#Crowding#Air Traffic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Doha, QA
NewsBreak
World
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
Related
LifestyleTelegraph

Chaos as Kabul airport closes after fatal crush at the barricades

Kabul airport was shut down on Saturday and US citizens were urged not to head there in their attempt to flee Afghanistan, as the situation in the country degenerated further. The US State Department announced it was closing the airport for at least 48 hours to concentrate on processing the hundreds already inside.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Daughter of exiled Afghan President Ghani strolls in NYC amid chaos

The daughter of Afghanistan’s in-exile President Ashraf Ghani was spotted strolling around New York City this week as the deadly and chaotic US evacuations in Kabul continue. Mariam Ghani, 42, stepped out with a female friend in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon just days after her father abandoned his country and...
MilitaryBirmingham Star

Uzbekistan says it executed 'forced landing' of 46 planes

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], August 17 (ANI): Uzbekistan on Monday said that it "forced landing" of 46 Afghan aircraft crossing into its airspace as the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. Citing a statement that was issued late Monday, Daily Sabah reported that according to officials, hundreds of Afghan soldiers fled to Uzbekistan...
Militarycommunitynewscorp.com

Two Bundeswehr helicopters have arrived in Kabul

The Bundeswehr brought two helicopters to the Afghan capital Kabul for people to fly. “The two Airbus H145M helicopters which were loaded yesterday at Wunstorf have arrived in Kabul,” the Bundeswehr wrote on Twitter on Saturday morning. With their help, those in danger should be brought to safety who cannot make it to the airport on their own due to the dangerous and confusing situation. According to the Ministry of Defense, the machines can be used to rescue German citizens or local workers from dangerous situations.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

‘I’m very scared, I have no one’: Children orphaned as parents crushed to death in Kabul airport chaos

The woman looked around with an anguished cry, frightened, seeking familiar faces as she stumbled out of the crowd. She tried to speak but no words would come out: then she fell to the ground, her hand raised in supplication.The hopes this mother of three young children had of escaping a grim and uncertain future in Afghanistan, and starting a new life abroad with her family, had ended on a dusty road full of rubble in front of strangers, most of whom were so busy with their own troubles that they did not even notice what had happened.Among those who...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Apache Helicopters Chase Afghans Swarming A C-17 On Kabul Airport's Runway (Updated)

Whatever security perimeter existed at Kabul International appears to have collapsed with Afghans running freely across its runway and taxiways. Any security perimeter or containment measures aimed at keeping U.S. aircraft and personnel safe at Kabul International appear to have failed. As thousands of Afghans flocked to the airport in a desperate attempt to escape the Taliban, they have now taken to the runway, in effect shutting down the evacuation operation.
WorldPosted by
The Week

The horrific scene at Kabul's airport, in 14 photos and videos

Chaos and disorder erupted at Kabul's international airport Monday morning, as thousands of Afghans attempted to flee the country and escape a Taliban takeover. At least seven individuals died in the mayhem, including some who clung to and then fell from a departing American military jet, reports The Associated Press.
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

Heartbreaking footage shows toddler being passed through a crowd to American soldiers at Kabul airport amid chaotic scenes

Harrowing footage shows a toddler being passed through a crowd to an American soldier behind a wall amid chaotic scenes at Kabul airport. Thousands of Afghans have amassed outside the airport and attempted to board evacuation flights since the Taliban seized control on Sunday, as other videos emerged of parents handing their children to military staff in the hope of getting them on evacuation flights.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Russia offers to fly Afghans out of Afghanistan to other countries

MOSCOW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Russia is ready to provide its civilian aircraft to fly Afghan citizens from Afghanistan to other countries, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday. "We are ready to offer the services of Russian civilian aviation to provide flights for any number of Afghan citizens...
Aerospace & DefenseNew York Post

Man films himself clinging to US plane as it leaves Afghanistan

Dramatic video shows a man recording himself and other Afghans clinging to a US Air Force plane taxiing for takeoff at Kabul’s airport in a desperate attempt to flee from the Taliban-controlled country. The footage, which was taken Monday, shows the smiling man waving to a crowd of people lining...
Worldcommunitynewscorp.com

Kabul airport: Bundeswehr general describes the situation

German Parachute General Jens Arlt painted a dramatic picture of the situation at Kabul airport. The situation is “very dynamic and very volatile”. At the airport locks, there were dramatic scenes in the heat and dust, reported the commander of the German parachute contingent, which is tasked with rescuing German citizens and local Afghan personnel at the airport.
Militarymyarklamiss.com

Girl begs US troops to let her enter Kabul airport

A young girl begged American soldiers to let her into Kabul airport on Tuesday, as desperate Afghans tried to leave the country in the wake of last week’s stunning Taliban takeover. In a video posted online, the girl is heard crying in desperation at the gate to the airport. On...

Comments / 0

Community Policy