Buttler is set to be unavailable for the remainder of Rajasthan Royals' campaign, which will run from September 19 to October 15 in the United Arab Emirates. The Royals tweeted on Saturday: "Jos Buttler will not be part of the remainder of IPL 2021, as he and Louise are expecting a second child soon. We wish them well, and can't wait for the newest member of the #RoyalsFamily."