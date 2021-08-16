Cancel
Gas prices start the week slightly lower than last

 5 days ago

Drivers looking to fill up their tank will find prices about a nickle lower per gallon compared to last week. Triple A of Michigan is reporting a slight decline a the pump, about five cents less, bringing the current statewide average to $3.25 a gallon. AAA Spokesperson Adrienne Woodland says they expect average costs in Michigan to remain above three dollars per gallon throughout the summer as crude prices remain high. Right now, metro-Detroit has the most expensive gas prices at $3.35 per gallon. The least expensive gas is in Benton Harbor at $3.13 per gallon. Port Huron area pumps are around the $3.24 mark for a gallon of gas.

