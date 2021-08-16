Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

What to Watch Today: Markets Look Lower on Concerns Over China Growth and Fed Taper

By Peter Schacknow, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDow futures fell more than 110 points to start the week, with investors concerned about potential slow growth in China as a sign of global economic weakness. Retail sales in China rose at an 8.5% clip year over year, which was slower than the 11.5% expectation and likely a reflection over fears about the Covid-19 delta variant. Despite the pandemic fears, U.S. stocks have set a series of new highs over the past month. Investors this week will be watching for news out of the Federal Reserve's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Mobile Us#Hackers#The Federal Reserve#Treasury#Sonos#Chaos#Taliban#Afghans#The White House#Australian#Woodside Petroleum#Tmus#T Mobile#Chipotle Mexican Grill#Hyatt Hotels#Apple Leisure Group#Kkr#Ksl Capital Partners#Breathless Resorts Spa#Hnst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
BusinessNBC Philadelphia

ESG Is One of Our Biggest Growth Opportunities, S&P Dow Jones CEO Says

Environmental, social and governance investing is making a big splash in the world of indexing. BlackRock's iShares has predicted investment in the space will grow to $1 trillion by 2030. It's already on track for a record year in 2021, with over $21 billion in inflows just in the first quarter.
RetailAugusta Free Press

The Fed’s taper is here: What does that mean for retail investors?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Research underpins any successful stock portfolio and the need for good quality research is never more pressing than during a taper event. As Forbes outlines, the impacts of the taper on the market can be unpredictable – one frequently impacted area of business in such events is housebuilding, yet their stocks continue to remain solid. Picking a good research platform is key, and using an operator who has experience in tapers is key. The platform you choose can tie together your trading strategy and knowledge. The Motley Fool Options service is one example; it offers in-depth research on options, which can be beneficial in a volatile market. Conversely, all-in options like Atom can give a more well-rounded view to your investments.
Stockskitco.com

Indian shares end lower on lacklustre metals, Fed taper talk

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Friday, dragged by metals, pharmaceuticals, and financials, while the prospect of gradual reduction of monetary stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve further dented investor sentiment. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.71% lower at 16,450.50, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex...
Stocksinvesting.com

Will Fed Tapering End Equity Growth?

After two choppy days of trading markets improved with the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ rising Thursday. At market close the S&P 500 gained 5.53 points, or 0.1%, to 4405.80. The NASDAQ Composite rose 15.87 points, or 0.1%, to 14541.79. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 66.57 points, or 0.2%, to 34894.12.
Businessinvesting.com

Markets, U.S. Dollar Shrug FOMC Minutes

The FOMC minutes were supposed to be dovish but markets cant shake off St Louis Fed's Bulllard's remarks about an ultra rapid taper (see Tweets below). The loudest voices at the FOMC are calling for a near-term taper but the FOMC Minutes indicated that the core of the Fed wants to see more data. Weak outlook from broker Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) did not help either. Despite a dollar dip on the data, it stormed back in Asian trading and increasingly threatens a run on stops as multi-month levels give way. US initial jobless claims add a further risk. Tuesday's Premium trade of shorting NASDAQ at 15000 deepens further in the money. NZD/USD long was stopped out at 6840.
Businessinvesting.com

2 Major Impacts of US Fed’s Tapering on Indian Markets

Investing.com -- Minutes of the US Fed’s July meeting say that the Bank is expected to slow down the pace of its monthly bond purchases. The minutes said, “Looking ahead, most participants noted that, provided that the economy were to evolve broadly as they anticipated, they judged that it could be appropriate to start reducing the pace of asset purchases this year.” It added that the goal on inflation was reached and it was “close to being satisfied” on job growth.
Stocksinvesting.com

Nifty, Sensex Likely to Open Lower on Fed Tapering News

Investing.com -- It is almost a given that Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex 30 will open in the red today after news broke that the US Fed is likely to start tapering its monthly asset purchases starting early 2022 or even in 2021. Nifty 50 Futures in Singapore are trading down 1.3% which signals a gap down opening for Indian markets.
MarketsFXStreet.com

US dollar surges higher on Delta concerns, hawkish FOMC Minutes

The US dollar has rallied against almost every other currency in the world in the past week, particularly versus emerging market ones, as investors avoid risk assets and ramp up bets in favour of Federal Reserve policy tightening. Emerging market currencies have been especially badly hit in the past seven...
Stocksdailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Recover at 50 Day EMA

The S&P 500 has fallen during the trading session to kick off Thursday, but as you can see the 50 day EMA has offered quite a bit of support, as well as the uptrend line that has been so important for so long. By turning back around and form a bit of a hammer, it suggests that the market is ready to bounce a bit. In fact, if we do bounce a bit from here, then it is likely that we will go back towards the all-time highs, and then possibly the market would break out towards the 4500 level, perhaps even all the way towards the 4600 level as this market does tend to move in 200 point increments.
BusinessFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Fed fear is back. Investors are getting antsy

Wall Street is fighting its Federal Reserve hangover that could lead to second straight day of losses after the central bank suggested Wednesday it could ease off the stimulus gas as early as year-end. So the investor angst continues, sending CNN's Fear & Greed index back into "extreme fear" from...
Marketsinvesting.com

Jittery Markets Post-Fed

It's been a very strange start to trading on Thursday, with stock markets suffering heavy losses as the rotation into safety gathers significant pace following the release of the Fed minutes. It's easy to point to the Fed minutes as the cause of the sell-off but what did we actually...
MarketsTrumann Democrat

Asian stocks retreat on lack of direction from Fed, pandemic

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian stock markets retreated Thursday after U.S. central bank policymakers made no firm decision on when to unwind their support measures for the economy. Regional indices tracked losses on Wall Street. The lack of a directive from the Federal Reserve fueled worries over surging coronavirus infections caused by the delta variant, and the pandemic's impact on consumer spending and jobs growth.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

US Futures Tumble as Fed Signals Stimulus Tapering

US stock futures declined Thursday as traders digested the minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 0.9%, S&P futures declined 0.8%, and Nasdaq futures decreased 0.7%. Fed minutes released Wednesday pointed to the possibility that the central bank may start tapering its...
Marketsinvesting.com

Fed Lifts U.S. Dollar

The US dollar rallied after the Federal Reserve signaled that a majority are inclined to reduce the pace of bond purchases this year, even though the short-end interest rate markets took it in stride. Follow-through buying pushed the euro and the Australian and New Zealand dollars to new lows for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy