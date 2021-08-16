Lighter crowds reported for this year’s float down

Officials say there were no major issues reported with yesterday’s float down on the St. Clair River. Kyle Thomas, officer in charge for the US Coast Guard Station in Port Huron, tells WPHM crowds were slightly less than average. The annual unsanctioned, unsponsored event usually draws thousands to “float down” the St. Clari River from Lighthouse Beach in Port Huron to Chrysler Beach in Marysville, closing the international shipping channel in the process. Officials this year had discouraged participation, due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as continued cross-border travel restrictions.