The end of summer means the beginning of fall allergy season. But you've probably already got at least one protective measure in place: your COVID-19 mask. "Masks that people use for protection from COVID-19, particularly those that filter out more particles like the N95 or KN95 masks, also tend to filter out pollen," says allergist Luz Fonacier, MD, president of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology. "As we face an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases nationwide, and as more people are putting their masks back on, they may find their allergy symptoms decreasing a bit."