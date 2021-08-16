Christopher Jones of Secure Records Solutions, Growing Your Business the Right Way

What would you do if you needed to get some new clients and revenue before the next month?. If you’re a business owner, even a well-established business owner, this will happen to you at some point. For instance, how would you respond if a few clients unexpectedly leave you at once? Similarly, could you absorb the crushing blow of learning that some of your clients simultaneously can’t pay you on time or even at all? Additionally, what happens if you find your leads or sales pipeline is drying up?