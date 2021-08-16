Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Christopher Jones of Secure Records Solutions, Growing Your Business the Right Way

thecolumbusceo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristopher Jones, Chief Problem Solver for Secure Records Solutions, talks about setting goals for the next year and how business growth is a choice. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.

thecolumbusceo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Growth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businessvaldostaceo.com

Secure Records Solutions Achieves Inc. 5000 Rank of Fastest- Growing Companies in the U.S.

Secure Records Solutions, a leading provider of innovative document management solutions, has been named by Inc. Magazine as one of America’s fastest-growing privately held companies in its annual Inc. 5000 list. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.
Small Businesstwollow.com

How to Hire the Right Employees to Grow Your Business

From a budding startup to a thriving small business, the growth of innovative as well as conventional business models heavily depends upon a strong workforce. If your staff has subpar qualifications or lackluster motivation, it can have negative effects on your operations. In contrast, if your employees boast of an impressive skill set and a drive to succeed, your business can grow on a consistent basis.
EconomyGreenBiz

Solutions Showcase: Find the Right Offset for Your Business

Offset providers walk you through their catalogues of high-quality credits, ranging from nature-based solutions to permanent carbon removal. Speakers: Jackson Hammond | Manager, Carbon Policy & Scientific Communications | Indigo Julian Ekelhof | Senior Director, Climate Solutions | FORLIANCE GmbH Nav Kaur Kilroy | Business Development Manager | South Pole Thuy Phung | Manager, Climate & Infrastructure | BSR Zack Parisa | Co-founder | NCX, Angelyca.
Technologymartechseries.com

Dialpad Cloud Communications Solutions Help Startups Scale and Grow Their Businesses

Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, today announced the success of its Dialpad for Startups program. Dialpad for Startups is designed to help early-stage companies grow with best-in-class, unified business communications including voice, messaging, video conferencing and contact center solutions. Over 500 startups including Beycome, Interstride, Katalyst, LeadSigma and more leverage Dialpad cloud solutions to fuel productivity and growth at a discounted cost.
Economybaltimorenews.net

Grow Your Business With Entrepreneur & Investor Dale W Wood

Dale W Wood first began his foray into investing and entrepreneurship when he obtained his Bachelor of Business and Administration in marketing and management from Texas A&M in 1993. To put himself through college, he worked at Cafe Eccell for the duration of his degree program, quickly obtaining his MBA from International Business at the Edwin L. Cox School of Business shortly after 1995.
EconomySFGate

SENTA Announces Three Strategic Management Changes

SENTA Announces Senior Leadership Changes to Implement Its Strategic Growth Journey. Today, SENTA (Southern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Physicians), a comprehensive physician management services organization, announced three new management changes effective immediately. Len Schiavone is appointed to Chief Operations Officer, Jen Morgan is named Chief Financial Officer, Zack Usilton as Chief Development Officer.
EconomyMySanAntonio

The Superior Way Seasoned Business Owners Can Grow Their Revenues

What would you do if you needed to get some new clients and revenue before the next month?. If you’re a business owner, even a well-established business owner, this will happen to you at some point. For instance, how would you respond if a few clients unexpectedly leave you at once? Similarly, could you absorb the crushing blow of learning that some of your clients simultaneously can’t pay you on time or even at all? Additionally, what happens if you find your leads or sales pipeline is drying up?
EconomyCharlotte Stories

How Securing Your Business Can Help Make it Profitable

Every business is vulnerable to breaches and other security threats daily. Confidential files must be protected, and business assets and the premise itself must also be protected at all costs. A state-of-the-art security system will identify key threats and will prevent them from harming the business in question. Damages can...
EconomyStamford Advocate

Financial Marketing and Technology Agency Gate 39 Media Ranks as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company for Second Consecutive Year

CHICAGO (PRWEB) August 19, 2021. Gate 39 Media, a full-featured marketing agency and technology consulting firm dedicated to serving the financial and agricultural industries, announced that for a second consecutive year, it has ranked in Inc.’s annual list celebrating the 5,000 fastest-growing privately held companies in America placing at #3202. With three-year...
Softwaregoodmenproject.com

Best Ways to Improve Your Business

— Getting your business to the top of its game can be an uphill struggle, especially if you feel that you are surrounded by competitors who are all doing the same as you. But there are a few ways in which you can make your business stand out in a good way and have potential customers looking for your business ahead of others and bring their work to you.
Small Businessthehighlandsun.com

5 Ways to simplify your business accounting

Accounting is one of those things that most people find confusing and frustrating. However, as a small business owner, it’s also extremely important. And until you give it the time and attention it deserves, you’re going to struggle with it. Thankfully, there is an easier way. 5 Tips for Simpler...
Economythebossmagazine.com

5 ways a business coach can help your new business

A coach can set your business up on a path to success. If you have recently launched your own business, you will know only too well how many hours, hard work, and patience is needed to get your idea up and running. Even if you have the knowledge and skills to thrive in business, getting help from others can seriously benefit your operation.
EconomyPosted by
DFW Community News

Top Practical Tips To Grow Your Business

Expanding your business by growing the customer base is important for its success. However, it can be challenging at times too. In this feature, we will shed light on a few incredible tips to grow your business in terms of finding a new audience:. Know Your Customers. As a first...
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Clarity on end objective: Things to consider while selecting a market research firm

Finding market research agencies is not difficult. One single Google search can pop up thousands of market research firms globally. However, finding the right research agency could be tricky. Choosing the wrong firm can cause a financial and strategic impact on the business, hence one should be cautious while choosing a research agency.
Economybostonnews.net

How To Choose The Right Printer Cartridge For Your Business

With an increasing amount of businesses using printers, not everyone is aware of the importance of having the right printer cartridges. Printing is one of the most expensive processes for a business to undertake and having the wrong printer cartridge can lead to a steep increase in cost. When choosing your printer cartridge, there are some things you should keep in mind.
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

Anexinet Takes Gold In The Globee 8th Annual 2021 Sales And Customer Service Excellence Awards

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Anexinet Corporation recently announced that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Anexinet a Gold winner in the 8th Annual 2021 Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards for Customer Success of the Year | Information Technology Cloud/SaaS. The company achieved the distinction for helping Day & Zimmermann, one of the largest private companies in the U.S., consolidate data centers and transition to cloud-based services.
Marketspetri.com

B2B Hardware and Software Revenues through Channel Rose in First Half of 2021

B2B Hardware and Software Revenues through Channel Rose in First Half of 2021. Sales of hardware and software through the channel rose 9% in the first six months of this year, compared with the same period in 2020, according to market research firm NPD Group. The latest metric, published this week, indicates that revenues have risen, which is not surprising considering the state of the pandemic during the first half of last year, when channel revenues increased only 5 percent, compared with the same period in 2019. Through June of this year, sales of security software rose 8 percent year-over-year, and represented 26 percent of all sales of software through the channel. Storage and data protection software also rise 8 percent. Hardware revenues grew 10 percent, driven by a 35 surge in notebook PC sales.
Softwarehospitalitynet.org

Dusit International invests in group-wide technological transformation to meet the shifting needs of the market and pursue sustainable post-pandemic growth

Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has completed the first stage of its most significant technological transformation project to date – including investing in the latest cloud-based ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning), CRM (Customer Relationship Management), and Data Management software to drive group-wide efficiency across its five business units (Hotels and Resorts, Hospitality Education, Food, Property Development, and Hospitality-Related Services) and leverage big data to create exceptional consumer experiences and identify new business opportunities in line with Dusit’s three-pronged strategy for balance, expansion, and diversification.
Technologymddcpress.com

Cloud Campaign Helps Digital Agencies Scale

Social media is here, and it’s been orbiting as a marketing channel for businesses of all sizes for some time. Relying solely on social media to bring clients new business is never a great idea but working social media in as a component of your overall holistic marketing strategy is key.

Comments / 0

Community Policy