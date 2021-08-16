Christopher Jones of Secure Records Solutions, Growing Your Business the Right Way

B2B Hardware and Software Revenues through Channel Rose in First Half of 2021. Sales of hardware and software through the channel rose 9% in the first six months of this year, compared with the same period in 2020, according to market research firm NPD Group. The latest metric, published this week, indicates that revenues have risen, which is not surprising considering the state of the pandemic during the first half of last year, when channel revenues increased only 5 percent, compared with the same period in 2019. Through June of this year, sales of security software rose 8 percent year-over-year, and represented 26 percent of all sales of software through the channel. Storage and data protection software also rise 8 percent. Hardware revenues grew 10 percent, driven by a 35 surge in notebook PC sales.
Comments / 0