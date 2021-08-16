Cancel
Energy Industry

Petrobras delays gas pipeline maintenance

naturalgasworld.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrazilian state energy company Petrobras has pushed back routine maintenance on a gas pipeline from the Sant... Please sign in to access the full article. Subscribe to Natural Gas World Premium for less than 55¢ per day. Daily news coverage, LNG Condensed (complimentary), NGW Magazine, Gas Transitions and more. Choose the best option for you.

www.naturalgasworld.com

#Petrobras#Gas Pipeline#Natural Gas#Brazilian#Lng Condensed#Ngw Magazine#Gas Transitions
Energy Industrygcaptain.com

BOEM Moving to Restore Federal Oil and Gas Leasing

HOUSTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) – A U.S. offshore regulator on Wednesday said efforts to resume a federal oil and gas leasing program are underway and would soon bear results following a court decision ending a suspension. The Biden administration this week challenged the court decision, arguing the program does not...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

SDX beats Moroccan gas guidance

Higher gas demand and prices boosted business in Morocco. North Africa-focused producer SDX Energy reported year-on-year improvements in some key metrics August 20 as Moroccan demand rose along with... Please sign in to access the full article. Subscribe. Subscribe to Natural Gas World Premium for less than 55¢ per day....
New Orleans, LAnaturalgasworld.com

Port of New Orleans in handshake over LNG refuelling

The port authority said super-cooled gas is the foundation for a cleaner future. The Port of New Orleans will work with a clean energy company to look at ways to offer LNG bunkering solutions for ship owners and operato... Please sign in to access the full article. Subscribe. Subscribe to...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

ABB wins contract to power Jansz-Io Compression project

The Jansz-Io field is located around 200 km offshore the north-western coast of Australia, at water depths of approximately 1,400 m. ABB on August 19 said it had been appointed by Chevron Australia and Aker Solutions to provide power from shore and subsea long step-out to Jansz-Io field. The company...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Maersk lands fuel agreement for methanol

The Danish shipping giant secured a contract for the methanol-powered vessel in July. Danish shipping company AP Moller-Maersk said August 18 that it established a partnership that would lay the foundation for green fuels... Please sign in to access the full article. Subscribe. Subscribe to Natural Gas World Premium for...
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Shipper SFL charters LNG-fuelled car carriers

Shippers are busy looking for alternative fuels to clean up their industry. Bermuda-headquartered shipper SFL Corporation said August 18 that it entered into a long-term charter agreement for two dual-fu... Please sign in to access the full article. Subscribe. Subscribe to Natural Gas World Premium for less than 55¢ per...
Texas Statenaturalgasworld.com

Upstream challenges Texas gas flaring report

Earthworks' report should not be taken seriously, a Texas group representing the oil and gas industry said. A Texas oil and gas industry group said August 19 that a report had wrongly claimed operators were flaring gas in the Permian Basin without permits. With much of the gas being a...
Boats & Watercraftsnaturalgasworld.com

Pioneering US hydrogen ferry starts trials

The ferry Sea Change is a first of a kind and will service waters off California. Shipbuilder All American Marine and vessel owner SWITCH Maritime said August 18 that they have started sea trials on what they said was th... Please sign in to access the full article. Subscribe. Subscribe...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

High prices must fuel the IOCs' transition: WoodMac

Oil companies cannot afford to squander the rare opportunity they have to adjust their business to meet society's demands, says the consultancy. Oil and gas companies (IOCs) must use the current cash flow windfall opportunity to speed up decarbonisation of their businesses, global natural resources consultancy Wood Mackenzie said in a report released August 19.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

India's NTPC plans to blend hydrogen with city gas

The state-run utility has invited global ‘expression of interest’ to set up a pilot project on hydrogen blending with natural gas in the city gas distribution network in India. Indian state-run utility NTPC has invited global ‘expression of interest’ to set up a pilot project on hydrogen blending with natural...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Guyana’s new oil industry will also spur gas development [Gas in Transition]

Guyana’s ambitious gas development scheme, if it proceeds as planned, will transform the country’s energy mix. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 4]. Guyana is a newcomer to the roster of the world’s crude producers, as it brought its first oilfield on stream in December 2019. That field – Liza-1, a section of the Stabroek offshore block – is currently yielding about 120,000 barrels/day. ExxonMobil, the operator of the block, expects to see output levels rise significantly in the medium term. It has already drawn up plans for launching production at three more sections of Stabroek – Liza-2, Payara and Yellowtail, each of which will yield 220,000 b/d – and aims to select its fifth, sixth and seventh development targets within the next year or so. Altogether, these projects may push the South American country’s oil output up to about 1mn b/d by the end of the decade – even if none of its other offshore blocks turn out to contain commercial rese...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

ADNOC sells third blue ammonia cargo to Japan

ADNOC in May said it would build a 1mn mt/y blue ammonia facility. The Abu Dhabi National Oil company (ADNOC) announced August 18 that it sold a cargo of blue ammonia to a co... Please sign in to access the full article. Subscribe. Subscribe to Natural Gas World Premium for...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Financial World

Saudi Aramco seeks to raise at least $17 billion from gas pipeline

Aramco, the OPEC-kingpin Saudi Arabia’s state-backed oil giant and the world’s most profitable company on an unaudited basis, had been brewing off an option to coffer up at least $17 billion in sales of a minority stake at its gas pipelines, much above a $12.4 billion the Saudi fossil-fuel megalith had raised from a recent oil pipeline accord, people familiar with the issue had unveiled on Monday on condition of anonymity given the scale of sensitivity of the subject-matter.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Woodside, BHP to merge oil, gas businesses

The merged entity will be 52% owned by Woodside shareholders and 48% by BHP. Australian Woodside Petroleum and BHP Group have entered into a deal to combine their respective oil and gas portfolios into a gas-heavy entity through an all-stock merger, they said on August 17. The merged entity will be owned 52% by existing Woodside shareholders and 48% by existing BHP shareholders.
Financial Reportsnaturalgasworld.com

Flex LNG upbeat despite rough Q2

The Bermuda-headquartered company was unable to replicate the strong performance seen in Q1. Bermuda-headquartered Flex LNG reported a dip during the second quarter, but was optimistic about prospects for market recovery in its August 17... Please sign in to access the full article. Subscribe. Subscribe to Natural Gas World Premium...
Brooklyn, NYmarcellusdrilling.com

NY DPS Approves Gas Rate Hike to Finance Brooklyn Pipeline Project

In February 2020 we told you about a mob of anti-fossil fuelers attempting to block the final few feet of construction for a 6.8-mile natural gas pipeline stretching from Brownsville to North Brooklyn in New York City (see Will a Brooklyn, NY Mob Stop Completion of National Grid Pipeline?). In December of 2020 NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio called for the builder, National Grid, to abandon the almost-done project (see NYC Mayor de Blasio Seeks to Block Brooklyn NatGas Pipe Project). Fortunately, National Grid didn’t abandon it. In fact, last Thursday the New York Dept. of Public Service (DPS) voted unanimously to approve a rate increase for 1.9 million National Grid customers to help pay for the pipeline.
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Large methane cloud in Iraq coincided with gas pipeline leak

A pipeline run by Oil Pipelines Co. in Iraq leaked liquefied petroleum gas on July 20, close to where a large plume of the super-potent greenhouse gas methane was detected. The accident lasted less than a few hours and didn’t release any methane, according to an official with the state-run company who confirmed the leak. Liquefied petroleum gas is largely made up of propane and butane, but often also contains small amounts of methane and ethane. It is shipped as a liquid in pipelines and turns into gas at normal atmospheric temperature and pressure.
Energy IndustryFinancial Times

End of the road for America's oil and gas pipelines?

America’s big natural gas and petroleum pipeline projects are on shaky ground. A surge of protests by environmental and social activists, litigation and policy changes are adding up to budget-busting delays. Projects are being abandoned as costs increase. Save to myFT. Transcript. You can enable subtitles (captions) in the video...

