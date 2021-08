Yesterday, Hillsborough County Public Schools officials announced that 5,599 students and 316 school staff members had been placed in isolation or quarantine. Some of them have been tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, while others became close contacts. Those who are in isolation have been tested positive for the coronavirus. Those in quarantine have been declared as close contacts, and they will remain indoors until they experience symptoms or it becomes clear they are not infected.