NIH Director Predicts 200.000 COVID Cases per Day in Less Than 2 Weeks if People Refuse to Follow Guidelines
The director of the National Institutes of Health, Francis Collins, made some alarming declarations regarding the expected surge in COVID cases. As Dr Collins explained in a Sunday Interview, the current situation is generated by the significant number of people refusing to take the vaccine or wear a mask. At the moment, according to CDC, there has been a 700% increase in Coronavirus cases compared to the beginning of July. As such, daily cases have reached an average of more than 11.000.www.healththoroughfare.com
