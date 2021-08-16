Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

NIH Director Predicts 200.000 COVID Cases per Day in Less Than 2 Weeks if People Refuse to Follow Guidelines

By Jeffrey Olmsted
healththoroughfare.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe director of the National Institutes of Health, Francis Collins, made some alarming declarations regarding the expected surge in COVID cases. As Dr Collins explained in a Sunday Interview, the current situation is generated by the significant number of people refusing to take the vaccine or wear a mask. At the moment, according to CDC, there has been a 700% increase in Coronavirus cases compared to the beginning of July. As such, daily cases have reached an average of more than 11.000.

www.healththoroughfare.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francis Collins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Sitting Ducks#Politics#Nih#Covid#Cdc#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

‘More dangerous than Delta’: Fauci warns a more lethal and communicable strain of COVID is possible

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. If America’s current COVID-19 surge continues unabated into the fall and winter, the country will likely face an even more deadly strain of the virus that could evade the current coronavirus vaccines, NIAID director Anthony Fauci told McClatchy [August 4].
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
Sciencewhdh.com

Study: Cholesterol drug can cut coronavirus infection by 70 percent

(WHDH) — A licensed drug that is normally used to treat abnormal levels of fatty substances in the blood can reduce infection caused by coronavirus by up to 70 percent, a new study showed. Researchers at the University of Birmingham, Keele University, and San Raffaele Scientific Institute found that fenofibrate...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is how double-jabbed people spread COVID

COVID cases have fallen in the UK but remain high, with more than 20,000 people infected every day, in part because vaccinated people can still spread the virus. How do vaccinated people spread COVID?. Vaccination has gifted England a new lease of life, with people now enjoying relatively restriction-free society...
Washington Examiner

Trump estimates 100 million dead from COVID-19 without his vaccine efforts

Former President Donald Trump estimated up to 100 million people would have died from COVID-19 without his administration's efforts to spur the development of vaccines. If not for Operation Warp Speed, which was the name of the Trump administration’s initiative to develop vaccines quickly to protect the public from the coronavirus, Trump said the health crisis death toll would be similar to that of the Spanish Flu pandemic more than a century ago.
POTUSNewsweek

Former Biden Adviser Suggests Making Unvaccinated People Pay for Their Own COVID Testing

Andy Slavitt, a former senior adviser to President Joe Biden's coronavirus response team, is suggesting that unvaccinated people begin paying for their own testing. Appearing on CNN Thursday night, Slavitt said workplaces and schools should consider mandating people be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or get a negative test result every single day.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Crazy Data About Unvaccinated People And Covid 19 Is Out

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines as the virus keeps governing our lives. Normality, as we used to know it became a thing of the past and the new normal that’s been slowly but surely implemented, is not something that people are fond of these days. Fear and uncertainty...
PharmaceuticalsInternational Business Times

People Without COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects Were Injected With Saline? Claims Debunked

Health experts have debunked a theory claiming that people who received COVID-19 vaccines but did not develop any side effects were instead injected with saline. Hundreds of social media users on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram shared a post that claims a large number of the general population received saline in an attempt to cover up severe side effects caused by COVID-19 vaccines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy