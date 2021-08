Last year, as Butte, Montana, America and the world were fighting through the pandemic, Father Patrick Beretta had a great idea. He wanted to create a way to honor people in Butte who were giving everything they had to help others during the pandemic. And he wanted the honor to include more than “thanks.” He suggested that the honorees should receive something meaningful. That turned out to be $1,000 apiece, with the caveat that the money be spent in Butte. The public made nominations and 12 winners were selected.