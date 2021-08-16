Cancel
Health

Author Correction: BAFF, APRIL and BAFFR on the pathogenesis of Immunoglobulin-A vasculitis

By Diana Prieto-Peña
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-91055-z, published online 01 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 10, which was incorrectly given as ‘Division of Rheumatology, Hospital Universitario Central de Asturias, Instituto de Investigación Sanitaria del Principado de Asturias (ISPA), Oviedo, Spain’. The correct affiliation is listed below:

www.nature.com

