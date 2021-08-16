Cancel
What to Watch Today: Markets Look Lower on Concerns Over China Growth and Fed Taper

By Peter Schacknow, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDow futures fell more than 110 points to start the week, with investors concerned about potential slow growth in China as a sign of global economic weakness. Retail sales in China rose at an 8.5% clip year over year, which was slower than the 11.5% expectation and likely a reflection over fears about the Covid-19 delta variant. Despite the pandemic fears, U.S. stocks have set a series of new highs over the past month. Investors this week will be watching for news out of the Federal Reserve's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

