What to Watch Today: Markets Look Lower on Concerns Over China Growth and Fed Taper

The S&P 500 has fallen during the trading session to kick off Thursday, but as you can see the 50 day EMA has offered quite a bit of support, as well as the uptrend line that has been so important for so long. By turning back around and form a bit of a hammer, it suggests that the market is ready to bounce a bit. In fact, if we do bounce a bit from here, then it is likely that we will go back towards the all-time highs, and then possibly the market would break out towards the 4500 level, perhaps even all the way towards the 4600 level as this market does tend to move in 200 point increments.