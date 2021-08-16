August 32-in-32: Minnesota Wild

Over the last six to eight months, a big talking point around the Los Angeles Kings has been the organization’s desire for a dynamic, mobile, left-shot defenseman. Reports indicate that this type of player is high on the team’s wish list. After making some solid improvements this summer, including adding veteran defenseman Alex Edler, it seems like that idea is on the backburner. I believe the pursuit of that player should be kept on the backburner, and I’ll discuss the reasons why.