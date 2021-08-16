Jennifer L. ‘Jenny’ Wilson
Jennifer L. “Jenny” Wilson, 49, of Coshocton passed away at The Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus on Sunday morning Aug. 15, 2021. Jenny was born in Coshocton to Stephen (Rajene) Fox and Sharon (Powell) Fox on April 25, 1972. She graduated from River View High School and attended the Muskingum Area Technical College before marrying her husband Christopher T. “Chris” Wilson. Jenny and Chris owned and operated the Village Pantry of Roscoe and established the Local Bounty of Coshocton. Jenny also worked at The Cook’s Shop in Marietta, First Federal of Newcomerstown and Bank One of Coshocton (Chase Bank). Jenny was also a member of the Business Professional Women Club of Coshocton.www.coshoctonbeacontoday.com
