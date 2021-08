Change the normal way you use an alarm with the Gingko Flip Click Clock minimal alarm clock. It requires that you flip it over to turn on or off the alarm, which means you won’t have to prod around to hit the snooze button. In fact, this gadget boasts an easy-to-use design. That’s thanks to the Ginkgo logo that displays on top to show that the alarm is off. When the alarm icon shows on top, you’ll know that the alarm is turned on. Moreover, with a gentle touch, a clap, or a click of your fingers, this minimal alarm clock displays the time. This means that you don’t have to experience bright glares as you sleep while it still moves accurately every second. Overall, sporting a six-month battery life per charge and natural, recycled wood, this isn’t just any average alarm clock.