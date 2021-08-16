Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Fred aims for Florida Panhandle, Tropical Storm Grace targets Puerto Rico and Haiti

By Daniel Peck, ABC News
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34jykJ_0bSwoY9W00

NEW YORK — The remnants of Fred redeveloped into a tropical storm over the southeastern part of the Gulf of Mexico earlier Sunday morning.

Tropical Storm Fred has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, is moving to the north-northwest at 10 mph and the center is currently about 235 miles south of Panama City, Florida.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of the Florida Panhandle, from Navarre to the Wakulla/Jefferson County line. Parts of Florida, including Panama City, Pensacola, and southeastern Alabama are under a tropical storm watch.

As Fred continues to move across the open waters of the eastern Gulf of Mexico, scattered thunderstorms will be possible across parts of Florida throughout the day. The main impacts from Fred are expected on Monday.

Fred will likely strengthen more before closing in on the Florida Panhandle on Monday.

Heavy rain and gusty winds will begin to impact the state Monday morning, with the brunt of the impact arriving in the afternoon ahead of a likely landfall Monday evening along the panhandle. Over a half-foot of rain is possible in spots, with flash flooding and storm surge impacts possible during high tide.

Fred will rapidly weaken after landfall and then bring areas of heavy rain into parts of Alabama and Georgia through Tuesday morning. Flash flood watches are also in effect from Tallahassee, Florida, up into portions of southern Alabama and Georgia.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Grace currently has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving west-northwest at 15 mph. The center is about 200 miles east-southeast of Santa Domingo, Dominican Republic. Grace remains disorganized as it moves just south of Puerto Rico.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect for Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and parts of the Dominican Republic. A tropical storm watch remains in effect across Haiti, just a day after a devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake killed hundreds, injured thousands and left widespread damage throughout the country.

Grace is forecast to impact Hispaniola Monday into Monday night, bringing torrential rain across the Dominican Republic and eventually parts of Haiti with over a half-foot of rain, flash flooding and mudslides possible in spots.

Grace will then likely move into the Gulf of Mexico, however, there remains a great deal of uncertainty, so the track possibilities could range from Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Navarre, FL
City
Pensacola, FL
State
Georgia State
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
City
Panama City, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#Heavy Rain#Flash Flood#Extreme Weather#Hispaniola#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
KRMG

Hurricane Grace hits Mexico's Gulf coast, dissipates; 8 dead

VERACRUZ, Mexico — (AP) — Hurricane Grace swept onto Mexico's Gulf coast as a major Category 3 storm and moved inland Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas in its second landfall in the country in two days. At least eight people died, authorities said. The storm had lost power while...
New York City, NYPosted by
KRMG

Tropical weather: What to know as Henri heads up north

NEW YORK — (AP) — Here's everything to know about this weekend's weather that's tropical in name, but far from its titular home:. Maybe! Rare tropical weather is making its way up off the Atlantic coast of the U.S., destined for New York and New England — two regions that don't often play host to tropical storms.
MusicPosted by
KRMG

The Latest: Central Park concert expected to draw thousands

NEW YORK — The sounds of song will be ringing out from Central Park, with thousands expected for a superstar-laden concert meant to celebrate New York City’s recovery from the coronavirus. Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson, Carlos Santana, LL Cool J and Andrea Bocelli are among the performers at...
EnvironmentPosted by
KRMG

Henri becomes a hurricane as it moves toward the Northeast

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — (AP) — The urgency of preparations for a monster storm hitting parts of the Northeast became a priority Saturday when Henri was promoted to a hurricane as the tropical system moved closer to landfall, expected to hit Long Island and Connecticut first. Landfall is expected Sunday. Forecasters...
EnvironmentPosted by
KRMG

Tropical Storm Henri live updates: Barreling toward Northeast

New York — As of Saturday morning, Henri remains a tropical storm, with winds of 70 mph. Henri is currently located 200 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and 555 miles south of Montauk, New York. Dangerous storm surge, hurricane conditions and flooding rain is expected in parts of...
EnvironmentPosted by
KRMG

Hurricane Henri closes in as the Northeast braces for impact

Hurricane Henri kept on course early Sunday to crash into a long stretch of northeastern coastline, as millions on New York’s Long Island and in southern New England braced for flooding, toppled trees and extended power outages. With the center of the storm projected to pass over or just off...
Florida StatePosted by
KRMG

Coronavirus: Florida couple arrested in Hawaii for using fake vaccination cards

HONOLULU — A Florida couple is accused of attempting to use fake vaccination cards to visit Hawaii for a family vacation, authorities said. Enzo Dalmazzo, 43, and Daniela Dalmazzo, 31, both of Miami Beach, were charged with falsifying a vaccine card, WTVJ reported, citing complaints filed by the Hawaii Attorney General’s Office. Daniela Dalmazzo is also facing two counts for submitting false documents for the couple’s two children, KHON reported.
Tucson, AZPosted by
KRMG

Silenced by COVID, mariachi Mass returns to Tucson cathedral

TUCSON, Ariz. — (AP) — A blast of festive trumpet flourishes and guitarrón bass breaks the solemn hush of Mass on a torrid August desert morning. Decked out in gold-embroidered suits, nine musicians pick, strum and trumpet the entrance hymn under tall stained-glass windows. After more than a year of...
Jersey City, NJPosted by
KRMG

Hurricane Henri forces Monday finish to Northern Trust

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — (AP) — The final round of The Northern Trust has been pushed back to Monday because of approaching Hurricane Henri along the northeastern shores. The PGA Tour decided to shut down Liberty National on Sunday about an hour before the leaders began Saturday's third round, which was proceeding as scheduled.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
KRMG

Hurricane Henri: Storm delays final round of PGA Tour event

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — With Hurricane Henri expected to skirt the Jersey coast, the PGA Tour decided to postpone the final round of the Northern Trust until Monday. The final round will be played Monday at Liberty National Golf Course, the site of this season’s first FedEx Cup playoff event, the PGA Tour announced.
EnvironmentPosted by
KRMG

Coastal evacuations urged as Hurricane Henri heads north

People evacuated popular beach communities and made last-minute runs on batteries and gasoline as Hurricane Henri churned closer to Long Island and southern New England, while officials pleaded with the millions of people in the storm’s path to brace themselves for torrential rain and storm surges. Hurricane Henri was on...
ProtestsPosted by
KRMG

The Latest: 250 arrested at Australia anti-lockdown protests

SYDNEY — Authorities in Australia say more than 250 people have been arrested while protesting coronavirus lockdowns in the country. Many faced fines for defying health orders. The protests took place Saturday in several cities nationwide, with the largest and most violent protest in Melbourne. At least seven police officers...
Minnesota StatePosted by
KRMG

Boundary Waters wilderness in Minnesota closed due to fire

FINLAND, Minn. — (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service on Saturday closed the popular Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota as the largest active wildfire in the state threatens the 1-million-acre property. The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness stopped issuing entry permits Saturday, closing all land, water, trails,...
ProtestsPosted by
KRMG

Mask, vaccine conflicts descend into violence and harassment

PHOENIX — (AP) — The Hawaii lieutenant governor watched in horror as protesters showed up outside his condo, yelled at him through bullhorns and beamed strobe lights into the building to harass him over vaccine requirements. A parent in Northern California barged into his daughter's elementary school and punched a...
Public HealthPosted by
KRMG

The Latest: Kentucky Supreme Court reins in Gov. Beshear

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky governor’s efforts to combat COVID-19 have suffered a landmark legal defeat. The state’s high court on Saturday cleared the way for laws reining in his emergency powers to take effect. The state Supreme Court ordered a lower court to dissolve an injunction blocking the new Republican-backed laws limiting Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s emergency powers.
La Crosse, WIPosted by
KRMG

Cardinal Burke off ventilator, still hospitalized with COVID

LA CROSSE, Wis. — (AP) — A high-ranking Roman Catholic cardinal who was hospitalized after contracting COVID-19 is off a ventilator and is being moved out of intensive care, according to officials at a Wisconsin shrine that he founded. Cardinal Raymond Burke was to return to a regular hospital room...
Public HealthPosted by
KRMG

COVID-19 live updates: US sees 3rd straight day of 1 million vaccine doses

NEW YORK — The United States is facing a COVID-19 surge this summer as the more contagious delta variant spreads. More than 625,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 while over 4.4 million people have died from the disease worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Comments / 0

Community Policy