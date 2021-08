BATESVILLE, IN — The Batesville High School varsity and junior varsity girls volleyball teams opened their season on Saturday, August 14 with huge wins over Milan. For the JV team, Annie Negovetich led the team with serving, going 16 for 18 from the line. Molly Meer led the team in assists with 6, and Kate Martin led the team in serve/receive. The scores for the two games were 25-10 and 25-18.