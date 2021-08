The JV team dominated possession the entire game and found the back of the net in the second half with a final score of 2-0. Isabelle Hornberger and Claire Weberding stepped up as leaders on the field and the freshmen made excellent debuts on the season. Several of the Lady Bulldogs had shots on goal. Elaney McGuire and Avery Weberding scored while Lilly Grigg is credited with one assist. Makayla Granger had one save in goal.