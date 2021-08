Said The Sky releases the tragically romantic track “Treading Water” that’s paired with a music video following the story of “We Know Who We Are.”. There is no doubt that Said the Sky has become somewhat of an icon in the scene as of late. Since first stepping out into the world with his elegant production style in tow, he’s shined brightly while simultaneously proving that he’s more than just a producer, but a masterfully deep songwriter as well. Since the release of his album Wide-Eyed, Said the Sky has put out spontaneous singles and collaborations over the past few years, recently including tracks like “We Know Who We Are” with Olivver the Kid.