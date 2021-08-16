All Aboard: Denver To Moab Luxury Train Officially Departs
It's been a long time coming and now, it's a reality. There is a luxury train that will be rolling from Denver to Utah...The Rockies to the Red Rocks of Moab. According to CBS Denver, the train made its initial trip this past weekend and from the look of things, not only is the train itself a luxurious experience, the views are going to be absolutely stunning as the cars roll through some of the most beautiful country in the world.newcountry991.com
