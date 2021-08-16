Cancel
Spektralisk releases Modular Lab II sound pack for VCV Rack

rekkerd.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpektralisk has announced the release of a collection of instrument templates and sound presets for VCV Rack, a free Eurorack simulation software. Modular Lab II is a collection of instrument templates and sounds built within VCV Rack modular environment. It offers ideas and various approaches to sound generation, giving you playground to explore and further modify the included patches.

#Vcv Rack#Modular Lab Ii#Vcv Rack#Eurorack
