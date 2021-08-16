Our Seaside Picnic

Have you wondered what’s going on with Funland at the Zoo in Tautphaus Park? Here’s your chance to find out! On Saturday, August 21 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. come to our FREE Picnic at the Park at Funland! Learn how we are working to preserve this iconic gem which has been a part of our community since 1947. You’ll enjoy family fun activities, free music and entertainment, and even a pie eating contest. In addition, the first 1,000 people get free popcorn and cotton candy. Some of the city’s most popular food trucks will be onsite for you to purchase your own lunch. If you’re lucky, you may see your zoo’s mascot, Percy the Penguin.