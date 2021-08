Aron Gaudet is one impressive filmmaker and a Mainer and you'll never believe who he knows... Aron was born and raised in Old Town, Maine. He went to the University of Maine and the New England School of Communications. That's where he was best friends with Meredith Manning of the Q Morning Show! Meredith and Aron have kept in touch over the years after graduating. Aron went off to pursue television news in Bangor, Maine, Burlington, Vermont, Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Boston, Massachusetts.