If 100 is already the new 80, what about living till you’re 150 years old? Growing up, my dad, a doctor obsessed with the idea of immortality, would tell how his grandparents back in Lebanon had lived well past the 100-year mark. How? They simply ate well, he used to say, as if their secret was no mystery at all. But back in the mid-19th century, they were the exception to the rule: People generally died much, much earlier.