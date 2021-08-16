Cancel
Cover picture for the articleSenior Vice President & Team Leader, Commercial Banking at Associated Banc-Corp. Christopher Hamilton has joined Associated Bank as senior vice president & team leader, Commercial Banking. He is responsible for helping recruit talent, develop and retain clients in Southeast Wisconsin. Hamilton has more than 18 years of experience. He has held the position of senior vice president of Commercial Banking at U.S. Bank and vice president of BMO Harris/M&I Bank where he began his career in Consumer Banking and later joined the commercial banking team as a relationship manager.

