leafy plants + neutral tones take over light-filled penthouse in beirut, lebanon

“I HAD LIVED HERE for a year but had never seen my apartment in the light of day until the Covid-19 pandemic,” says Colin King, a 33-year-old Brooklyn Heights-based interiors stylist. Before the stay-at-home orders went into effect in New York in March 2020, he’d spend his days running around to meetings with clients, or on his way to London, Copenhagen, Madrid or Marrakesh to produce design stories and advertisements for brands such as the Danish furniture company Hay and the American paint company Benjamin Moore. But it wasn’t until he was isolated in his 500-square-foot second-floor walk-up in front of an 1830s brownstone that King finally had time to think about what he wanted to do with his own space.