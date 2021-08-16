leafy plants + neutral tones take over light-filled penthouse in beirut, lebanon
French-lebanese architecture studio ekconcept architects renovated an entire roof floor of a residential building located in the heart of beirut, lebanon. after the beirut blast, the building of intervention faced a lot of damages but stood rooted despite the devastation, reminding the designers of their strong roots attached to the city. the project titled ‘beirooted’ aims to reinforce this ideology by applying an elevated urban terrace.www.designboom.com
